Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Massachusetts, Chef Cesar Velazquez grew up cooking with his mom and dad in a fusion of Latin American styles. He fulfilled his dream of becoming a chef after graduating from the Art Institute of Atlanta for Culinary Studies. He has worked in a variety of culinary settings from cafes to country clubs with influences ranging from Cajun to French and German to Italian.

What is the first thing you remember cooking and who inspired your early culinary interest?

Guisado de Pollo (chicken stew). It is a very popular, rustic Puerto Rican dish and usually served with white rice. It was my favorite dish growing up so I asked my Mom to teach it to me. She is still my inspiration when it comes to cooking but it’s a challenge for the two of us to be in the kitchen at the same time because she still wants to tell me what to do.

When did you decide to make cooking your career?

It had been a passion of mine for years so in the late 90’s I decided I didn’t want to be behind a desk anymore. I was in operations and accounting for several years and then I decided to make the leap and I’ve never looked back.

What is your favorite food to cook?

I really enjoy cooking foods from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. It’s usually a family affair so we put together a menu and it usually has most of these dishes if not all: Asopao de mariscos (a seafood rice stew and my sisters fave), pernil (roasted pork), red beans with Spanish sausage (my brother has a special recipe), chicharones, pan fried yuca with garlic and olive oil, arroz con gandules (rice with peas), tostones (twice fried plantains) and I always love making a tomato and avocado salad to round out the meal.

What is the most necessary ingredient to use?

I love garlic and I use it quite a bit in my cooking.

What is the hardest part of cooking for the beginner?

Getting organized. Mis en place (French for everything in it’s place) is the key to not feeling overwhelmed. If you’re cooking for a big group especially try to get things done ahead of time to alleviate being rushed.

What is the best piece of advice you would give a home cook?

Use cookbook recipes as a guide. We all have our own tastes and if you change things around you can get creative. It helps develop your palate and your knowledge of foods.

Try This!

Mahi Escabeche

At Chiringo, we marinade roasted mahi in canning jars and serve it with caper berries, house-pickled veggies, and lahvosh.

Escabeche Marinade

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 ribs celery, finely chopped

1/2 red onion, finely chopped

1/4 red bell pepper, finely chopped

1 jalapeño pepper, finely chopped

1(2-ounce) carrot, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup olive oil

1 lemon, juiced

1/4 cup sliced kalamata olives

2 tablespoons capers

Mahi

2 pounds mahi

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cracked pepper

For the Escabeche, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat in a sauté pan. Add the celery, onion, bell pepper, jalapeño pepper, carrot and garlic to the oil and sweat for 5 minutes or until tender.

Combine the parsley, oregano, thyme, salt, sugar and vinegar in a food processor. Add 1/4 cup olive oil gradually, processing constantly to make a vinaigrette.

Combine the sautéed vegetables, vinaigrette, lemon juice, olives and capers in a bowl and mix well.

For the Mahi, preheat the oven to 325 degrees. Rub both sides of the mahi with the olive oil and season with the salt and pepper. Place the fish on a baking sheet. Bake for 25 minutes. Let stand to cool. Remove the mahi to a bowl and use hands to flake the fish.

Pour the Escabeche Marinade over the Mahi and stir gently using a spatula.

Note: This marinade can be used with any flaky fish or shellfish and is great with octopus. One of our family favorites is Ensalada de Pulpo, which is cooked octopus that has been marinated with the Escabeche and served with tomato, avocado, and boiled green banana.

Yield: 15 servings