It started out four years ago as a way to give back; Destin parasail charter boat owner Steve Potate saw a need to share water sport adventures with children with special needs or terminal illnesses and decided the best way to do that would be to donate his services to local families.

“I was around a lot of disabled people and paraplegics, and seeing the joy they got from parasailing, it turned on the light bulb,” Potate said of the idea for the non profit. “I did lose a niece to Cystic Fibrosis years ago, so it’s close to me. I thought, ‘(Helping) kids and adults with those conditions make me more happy than anyone else does so why don’t we make a day for them?’ ”

Captain Potate shared his vision with other captains and then launched Captains For Kids in 2012 from Orange Beach, Alabama.

“It’s a free, fun day on the water for children with terminal illness or special needs,” said Potate. “We do parasailing, sailing, fishing, pirate charters, banana boats, dolphin cruises and are adding more. We get out there and have a good time.

“The parents have just as much fun as the kids because they don’t have to worry about how their kids are being perceived, they just fit right in,” he added.

Each year, the event has grown larger and has spread amongst captains and along the Gulf Coast to include Gulf Shores, Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach, Destin and this year a new south Florida location, Key Largo.

This year, roughly 30 different captains are offering up their services across many different water ventures and Potate said he is excited to see the project spread along the coast.

“It’s growing like crazy,” said Potate. “The first year we did 300 seats and last year we did 1,700 seats. The people that volunteer their boats, once they do it one time they’re ready to do it again. It’s the best day of our summer.”

Potate said there is not a long or in-depth screening process for participants. In fact, he said he prefers to book the trips close to the event so that the families have no reason to stress about missing out on the fun.

“We talk to the parents on the phone and try to find out the best activity for

their child,” he said. “We try to tailor the trips to the vast majority of kids and families and make as many people happy as we can.

“We focus on the kids and what the best experience for them would be,” Potate added. “It’s a great way to get them out to experience the water for an hour or two.”

After a day on the water, the families come back to land and enjoy a meal at Fudpucker’s on Okaloosa Island and even get to play at Fat Daddy’s Arcade next door.

“These kind of events are what really make us tick,” said Fudpucker’s owner Chester Kroeger. “We do so many things like this throughout the year. Our staff are all good people and take a great deal of pride in being able to put a smile on these kids faces.”

Another unique aspect of the organization, Potate said, is that they do not fundraise or request monetary donations, but instead work directly from the volunteer boat captains to participating families.

“Each charter donates their own trip, crew and time,” Potate said. “When you talk to the families or the different organizations they don’t really understand at first. They always ask, ‘What’s the catch?’ But it’s just a good, fun day. We wanted to keep it completely pure and clean because we’d rather see the kids have fun.”

Potate said the joy of each child and the relaxed looks on the parents’ faces are what makes the day worth while.

“I went into this thinking I was helping people and giving them something special, but it really turned out to be the opposite,” he said. “The kids are helping me and really they give something special to us and that’s the biggest eye opener for me. It really brings people together, it’s a good thing. I can’t really take credit for it, I’m a facilitator. It’s the best thing that has happened to me.”

Want To Go?

Captains For Kids is currently booking water sport trips for families of a child with special needs or terminal illness. Trips include dolphin cruises, pirate ship cruises, sailing, inshore fishing, parasailing, banana boating, and more. The trip date is Saturday, Sept. 10, with a rain date of Sept. 11. For more information call 850-438-5555, visit www.captainsforkids.com/ or find them on Facebook.