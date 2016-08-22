by Savannah Evanoff

Charlie’s Burger Bar was an unexpected treat. I walked in expecting a tourist trap and walked out hoping I would stay trapped forever.

The food

Charlie’s Burger Bar offers an expansive selection of burgers with different breads, meats and toppings. It also has a create-your-own-burger option for people who want a custom taste.

The appetizer menu, or the “Without the Bun” section, includes snack foods such as edamame, Funky Fries and gumbo. My guest and I ordered fried pickles and oven-baked nachos with chicken.

We were glad we did.

The fried pickles had the right amount of fried breading, and it was served at the perfect temperature. The oven-baked nachos were cheesy and delicious, with tender chunks of chicken.

We were happily full after the appetizers.

The burger-centric restaurant offers burgers such as the Gobble Gobble with turkey, Eat Like the Greeks with ground lamb and the Wild Wild West with ground bison.

We chose a couple of the pre-selected burger options for our main dishes — the Brunch Anyone burger and the Lean and Mean burger.

The Brunch Anyone burger is a traditional Angus beef burger served under a fried egg, bacon and hash browns. It was the heartiest brunch I have ever had, and I loved the savory burger.

The Lean and Mean burger was made with ostrich, Monterey jack cheese, mushrooms and bacon. Ostrich meat is a tougher and more gamey than beef, but the toppings were delicious.

For our sides, we ordered fries and the mac & cheese. The mac & cheese was made with penne pasta and a rich cheese.

For dessert, Charlie’s Burger Bar offers flan, cheesecake and a chocolate brownie. We opted for one of the many milkshake flavors it offers instead.

I ordered a chocolate peanut butter milkshake. The milkshake was thick and rich, full of peanut butter chunks that made me trade my straw for a spoon.

My guest took a risk and ordered the piña colada milkshake. I was jealous, because it turned out amazing. As full as I was, I kept sneaking sips of his milkshake when he turned away.

When we were done, we needed a wagon to roll us out of the restaurant, we were so full. With an appetizer, burger and dessert, you will not leave hungry.

The atmosphere

Charlie’s Burger Bar is a traditional bar, with a long wooden bar top across the front, many pub tables and TVs on every wall.

It’s the ideal place to watch a sporting event and enjoy a few beers.

It opens up to Crab Island Cantina, a large patio-style restaurant, lit up with string lights and filled with upbeat music.

The service

The service at Charlie’s Burger Bar is exceptional.

Every server we spoke with was genuine, light-hearted and attentive. Our server, Adrian, made cheery jokes with us all evening.

As an added bonus, Adrian offered helpful descriptions about dishes on the menu. His advice was accurate every time. He made sure we were pleased with every food item.

A final taste

Charlie’s Burger Bar puts an eclectic spin on a traditional burger joint, with an assortment of burgers you won’t find many places.

Want to Go?

Charlie’s Burger Bar is located at 2 Harbor Boulevard, HarborWalk Village, No. 100, Destin. For more information call 850-424-7417.

Hours

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday–Thursday;

11 a.m.–11 p.m. Friday and Saturday;

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday