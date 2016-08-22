Let’s get to know musician Chauncy Crandall.

Name: Chauncy Crandall

Genre: Americana

Website: www.chauncycrandallsmusic.com

Facebook: Chauncy Crandalls Music

Twitter: N/A

How did you get started?

My love for music developed at a young age through attending the local church and participating in family sing-alongs. I began writing songs when I was an adult after I took on an open mic job and decided that I would like to pursue a profession as a singer-songwriter.

Who are your influences?

My songwriting was influenced by old church hymns and my parents record collection which included artists such as Marty Robbins, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and Hank Williams. Aside from the records that I listened to growing up Van Morrison and The Band are two of my greatest influences.

Do you have any pre-performance rituals? No

What do you hope your listeners think or feel after hearing your music?

Writing has been an emotional outlet that has helped me process life’s struggles and react to them in a civil manner. I hope that my lyrics remind my audience that while we are all humans and that we all fall short sometimes there is still hope in humanity through love and respect.

What are some top songs on your playlist?

“Cover me up” by Jason Isbell and “Ophelia” by The Band.

What song are you embarrassed to admit you listen to?

“The greatest love of all” by Whitney Houston

Where can locals come out to see you play?

Among many other shows, every Friday night at “Tapworks” in Fort Walton Beach from 8 p.m.-12 a.m. (Schedule is always posted on Facebook.)