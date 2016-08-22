By Savannah Evanoff

Want to know more about local and visiting music artists? We do, too, so we asked! Meet Holy White Hounds. The band will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Club L.A. in Destin.

Name: Holy White Hounds

Homebase: Des Moines, Iowa

Genre: Alternative

Website: holywhitehounds.com/

Facebook: facebook.com/holywhitehounds



Twitter: twitter.com/HolyWhiteHounds

How did you get started?

We started practicing Elvis covers in a basement in Iowa when we were in high school. Ambrose, bassist, and I have been playing music together for a long time. We went in and recorded our album, “Sparkle Sparkle,” together. About three years ago, James, guitarist, and Seth, drummer, joined the band. Since then, we have become the closest of friends.

Who are your influences?

Everyone in the band really has their own various influences. We all have very different musical upbringings when it comes to what music we enjoy. Some of the only common ground we find is in the “oldies” we grew up listening to in the back of our parents’ station wagons.

Do you have any pre-performance rituals?

We do some push-ups and jumping jacks, anything to get the blood flowing. We like to have a few drinks together before a show. When you’re playing every day, the drinks can be both your best friend and worst enemy, if you know what I mean. We always do a “hands in (insert motivational phrase here) on three” type of thing before the first song.

What do you hope your listeners think or feel after hearing your music?

We don’t take ourselves very seriously most of the time. We do take our music pretty seriously, though. We have so much fun making music, even when it’s about a heavy subject matter.

My favorite member in a group of superheroes is usually the one with the most flaws. I have just been kind of fascinated by people who have vices that take such a strong hold of them and still do great things.

Similarly, HWH has such a huge reverence for our music and not so much for ourselves individually. It is something you can hear battling itself out in the music.

I think it would be cool for people to feel like they heard something true, something real when they listened to “Sparkle Sparkle,” that they are hearing an album that shows them a lot of different sides of the people who made it.

What are some top songs you listen to on your “playlist” (i.e. iTunes playlist)?

“Cheer Up” by Smith Westerns, “Dark Wave” by Stephen Malkmus & The Jicks, “Here in Body” by Birdcloud, “Bladecatcher” by Mastodon and “Night Witches” by True Widow

What song (or songs) are you embarrassed to admit you listen to?

I like this question, because I am not one of those “I don’t believe in guilty pleasures, maaaaan” kind of guys. That’s a slippery slope today. Having said that, I strongly believe that the national anthem should immediately be changed to Will Smith’s “Getting Jiggy Wit It.”

Do you have anything you’d like to share (upcoming shows, new music, etc)?

Instead of plugging any particular show, I would love to spread the word of our website — holywhitehounds.com. Keep an eye on that tour section, because we will be announcing more tour dates soon and will likely be in a city near you!