Fish and tourists are two constants on the Destin harbor. Mix in a scattering of wildlife, and you get a vibrant and entertaining harbor experience.

Most people absorb the atmosphere created by flashy attractions and eateries. Sprinkle in an occasional display of a charter boat’s catch, and you can begin to see how human life interacts with harbor wildlife.

Charter boats idle into their slips, and the dinner bell has rung.

Birds like Great Blue Herons and pelicans ease onto their perches adjacent to sweaty deckhands cleaning fish for tired, and sometimes green-faced, tourists.

Below the surface of the water, catfish and pinfish swarm around the leftovers donated by the deckhands. At the same time, people stand around taking photos of the fish as they wait for their catch to be filleted and put on ice.

The quarter-mile stretch of boardwalk has as much activity as you put into it. You can skim down a zipline before hopping on a boat for a deep-sea fishing trip.

You can also save some pennies, sit down and watch as life, either wild or not, goes on.