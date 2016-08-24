1 of 4

Food is an important part of life, and here in Destin we have plenty of great local restaurants to choose from. We have sprinklings of cultural cuisines around town and as a bonus we also have the luxury of fresh Gulf seafood right at our finger tips.

Our last article taken from our Facebook poll gave you the Top 5 local choices for dining in Destin, but as promised we want to continue this series with even more insider suggestions from our loyal local foodies.

So without further ado, here is the second run-down of places Destin locals say you must taste while visiting.

1- Mexican

Mexican cuisine can be found from one end of the country to the other, but the unique flavors and addictive tastes are craved in every locale. Here in Destin, locals and visitors alike have their choice of several Mexican joints including Pepitos, Crab Island Cantina, La Paz and El Jalisco. When asked about their favorites on our Facebook poll, here is what some locals had to say about this spicy cuisine.

“This California foodie searched high and low for great Mexican,” said Cathy Lookabaugh. “All I can say is Taco Tuesday’s at La Paz are where you can find me with my two sons. The tacos are actually filled with more meat than any taco trucks I’ve had in California. I love the carnitas (pork) while my son’s love the asada (beef). The chicken are great too.

“La Paz is the bomb!” agreed Chase Jones. “Only good Mexican food on the Emerald Coast.”

2- Deli Sandwiches

It may not sound like much to write home about, but this American food staple can’t be left behind. While there are plenty of chain places to grab a foot-long, local charm and atmosphere trump that for these Destin locals.

“No mention of Callahans?” asked Dan Fliehman after reading our first foodie run-down. “That’s the best place to eat in town.”

“Chicken fajita salad, Friday special at Callahan’s!” echoed Linda Lindsey Slayton.

3- Again with the Fresh Gulf Seafood

With a reputation of “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,” Destin has no shortage of restaurants offering fresh Gulf catch, and even Gulf-to-table dining. Of course with so many options come varying choices of favorites from the local crowd. In addition to our top choices of Dewey Destin’s and Habor Docks, here are what locals picked on the second Facebook poll go around.

“Brotula’s and Jackacuda’s Seafood & Sushi for the best seafood restaurants in Destin,” said Ricardo Perdomo.

“If you have not had the stuffed shrimp at Dewey Destin’s then you haven’t lived!” said Robert Lowe.

“Any seafood dish at Louisiana Lagnaippe,” said Jessie Helms Neilson.

4- More Food Fare

Some locals just can’t narrow it down to one style of cuisine so we save this section of the column for those who like to mix it up. Here we have a sampling of places from tapas and beers to fancy sit-down restaurants, but all are local-approved and well worth your adventurous taste buds!

“Y’all definitely need to try The Craft Bar (amazeballs) or 790 on the Gulf,” said Amber House-Romeo. “Clemenzas has awesome pizza/Italian and good burgers can be found at The Other End. Just saying as a local!”

“Would still love to see Creative Crepes on here!” said Chase Jones after seeing the initial article.

“Just go to McGuire’s for everything,” said Sara Maurchie. “Have a burger one night, sushi the next and then Vinnie’s pizza the third.”