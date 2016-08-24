1 of 8

Too hot outside for a play date at the park? Or is the rainy day making your cooped up kids stir-crazy? The perfect place to escape the weather and let the kids burn off some energy is the Bounce Party Playzone located in the Santa Rosa Mall.

The Playzone features five inflatable bounce houses, a free arcade, a gated toddler play area, plastic playgrounds and rock walls, air hockey and foosball tables, and educational learning stations filled with hands-on activities for youngsters of all ages.

“This past year, we proudly introduced our science exploration station and imagination rooms,” said store manager Kaye Watson. “We have over 20 different musical instruments for kids to try and a dance floor so they can rock out!”

Bounce Party Playzone was started three years ago by a local parents, Brian and Camille Lingerfelt when they discovered a need for an indoor, interactive play area for young children.

“Let’s be honest moms, the Florida sun is not so glamorous when you have a baby on your

hip while you struggle to carry diaper bags, unfold strollers and load up children!” Camille said in an online blog about the inspiration for the Playzone. “I spent many days at the mall, watching my daughter climb on the same plastic sea turtle and shark…thus started our journey to start Bounce Party Playzone, a safe indoor, family-friendly environment.”

Although built with children under 12 years old in mind, the Playzone staff encourage families to play together as their slogan is ‘Families that play together…stay together!’ And Watson added, when parents need a break from the action there is a comfy lounge to sit and relax while the kids bounce to their hearts delight.

“We promote parents to play with their children, and parents don’t have to pay,” said Watson. “The older kids like the obstacle course and the little guys like the inflatable pirate ship.”

Besides half-hour, hour and daily rates, the Playzone also offers daily specials and group deals.

“We are known for being the coolest place for birthday parties, but we also offer special pricing for field trips or large groups,” said Watson. “We also have different specials every day of the week.”

When it comes to birthday parties, the Bounce Party Playzone does it up right. With three separate party rooms and more than 30 birthday party themes to choose from, every birthday child is sure have a blast. So bounce on over and see what all the talk is about today!

Want to Go?

Bounce Party Playzone is located in the Santa Rosa Mall at 300 Mary Esther Blvd. in Mary Esther (about 30 minutes west of Destin). For more information visit www.bouncepartyplayzone.com visit them on Facebook or call 850-865-3191. Hours of operation are weekdays and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.