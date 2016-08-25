Country Concert

Rodney Atkins will perform at The Block this Friday, Aug. 26 at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. For more information or to buy tickets click HERE.

Seaside Movies on the Lawn

Bring a blanket or lawn chairs and spread out for a movie under the stars at the Seaside Amphitheatre Friday, Aug. 26. This Friday’s movie is The Incredibles and will begin at 8 p.m.

Movies at The Landing

Enjoy a family night outdoors in Downtown Fort Walton Beach with movies at the Landing Park on Brooks Street. Movie Trivia begins at 7 p.m. with the feature film, Karate Kid to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26. Snacks and beverages will be available for purchase.

Farmer’s Market

Kick off the weekend right with a trip to Grand Boulevard to enjoy local vendors at the Farmer’s Market. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, you can peruse the booths and find fresh local produce, jams, salsas, breads and juices as well as unique gift items for friends and family. The Farmer’s Market will be held at 600 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Boulevard-Farmers-Market-282661901906484/?fref=ts.

Rock the Docks

Enjoy a free concert at the HarborWalk Village stage from 7-9 p.m. Saturday August 27 with local band The Springs on the main stage.

Magic at the REP

Returning illusionist and magician Jeanette Andrew’s presents “Synesthesia: Illusions for the Senses & the Mind,” Saturday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. at The REP Theatre in Seaside. For tickets visit http://lovetherep.com/.

30A Farmer’s Market at Rosemary Beach

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, August 28, peruse the booths in Barrett Square of Rosemary Beach to find the best local products around. From local produce to art work, to home made artesian bread, gifts and food products, this is the place to be! 30A Farmer’s Market is located at 28 S Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/30aFarmersMarket/.

Saturday Concerts

Zack Rosicka will perform at Saturday, Aug. 27, 5 p.m. at Sunset Bay Café.

Blair Colson will play at Edward’s Fine Food & Wine Saturday at 6 p.m.

Kyle Lamonica will perform at Marina Bar & Grill Saturday at 6 p.m.

The Smoking Flowers will play at Trebeache Saturday at 7 p.m.

Nic & Friends will perform at the Acme Ice House Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

The Forrest Williams Band will play at the Old Florida Fish House Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Zigadoo Moneyclips will perform at Graffiti & The Funky Blues Shack in Baytowne Wharf at 9 p.m.

The Dream Band will play at John Wehner’s Village Door at 9:30 p.m.

Boukou Groove will perform at Pandora’s in Grayton Beach at 10 p.m.

Sunday Concerts

Brunch Shows:

The Steenos with Washboard Jackson will play Sunday at Stinky’s Fish Camp at 11 a.m.

Dread Clampitt will perform at the Red Bar at noon.

Mari Gleason will play at Chiringo at 1 p.m.

Afternoon Shows: