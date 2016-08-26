Hello Destin.com Fans! This week we chatted with Capt. JT of the Dawn Patrol and he gave us the low-down on back Bay fishing here on the Choctawhatchee Bay. Let’s check in and see what he had to say.



Welcome to our new weekly fishing show which will feature charter boat captains from Destin. Each week we will discuss topics such as what species of fish is currently biting in the Gulf and the Bay, trolling, baiting and rigging methods and even grilling ideas! Check it out and come back every week for a new episode of “What’s Biting?”