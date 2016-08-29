HarborWalk Village Concert Celebration

HarborWalk Village is sending our sizzling summer off with a bang! Live music all weekend long and fireworks over the Destin Harbor!



Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7:00 p.m. : The Sauce Boss

Smoking his slide guitar and singing the blues, The Sauce Boss sings his tamales off while cooking a large bowl of spicy gumbo, and everyone gets a taste of the gumbo at the end of the show!

Sunday, Sept. 4 at 7:00 p.m. : The Bayou Saints



Bringing good vibes and the soul of New Orleans, The Bayou Saints have a unique sound that combines rock, jazz and country. Fireworks light up the Destin Harbor sky at 9:00 p.m. followed by an exhilarating firespinning performance by Just Add Fire on the main stage.

Baytowne Wharf Art Walk

This Labor Day weekend stroll the village streets, browse a variety of local art and enjoy live music. Gaze your eyes upon stunning artwork from traditional acrylic to recycled and repurposed artwork. Enjoy live music from local artists all weekend long. The fun starts Friday, Sept. 2 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 4 each night from 5-10 p.m.

Live Entertainment:

Friday, Sept. 2: Kyle LaMonica from 5-7:15 p.m. and Chris Alvarado from 7:30-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3: Scott Rockwood from 5-7:15 p.m. and Sean Dietrich from 7:30-10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4: Matt McCarty

Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, Destin

If you’re a Bruce Springsteen fan, there is a Labor Day weekend event for you. Jersey, a Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation. It is a seven-piece band featuring the keyboard, guitar, saxophone, mandolin, harmonica and vocals. Tickets are $25 for non-members and $20 for Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation members. The event is free for children younger than 12. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit mattiekellyartsfoundation.org.

Downtown Fort Walton Beach

Experience the downtown Fort Walton Beach bar scene with the second annual Endless Summer Pub Crawl. Bar hop in Fort Walton Beach from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. Pub crawlers must be 21 or older to participate. Restaurants and bars in this pub crawl include the Boardroom Pub & Grub, Momma Goldberg’s Deli, KC’s Sandbar & Grille, the Salty Duck, Sotol Tequila & Mezcal, Coasters, Caffé Italia One89, Burrito Del Sol, Props Brewery & Grill, The Green Door, and Luxe Sports Grill. Get your prize drawing card stamped at each participating business and turned in to Caffe Italia One89 by 10 p.m. to be eligible for prizes. Pre-register for the event at squareup.com/store/downtownfwb or register in-person Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. for $15 behind Run With It. A $15 wristband will get you an Endless Summer Pub Crawl T-shirt, a prize drawing stamp card, and drink specials at all participating bars and restaurants.

Peruse local art at the Artwalk while meandering through downtown Fort Walton Beach from 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Watch an outdoor movie showing of “Grease” at 8 p.m. Friday at Landing Park.

Okaloosa Island, Fort Walton Beach

Saints Markella and Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church will host the 25th anniversary Greek Festival throughout Labor Day weekend. Festivities will include live Greek Bouzouki music, Greek folk dancing, a silent auction, arts and crafts and a selection of Greek food. The events will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Emerald Coast Convention Center. Admission is $2.

Rosemary Beach

Rosemary Beach Foundation has an event to spark your competition. The foundation will host the second annual Cornhole Tournament. The two-member team competition will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the St. Augustine Green in the Rosemary Beach community. The cost is $60 a team. Register online at cornhole30A.com.

South Walton

Embrace art in South Walton with the 30a Art Walk. Certain artist studios and galleries will be open 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Visit http://artistsof30a.com/30a-art-walk/for a list.

The Seaside Ampitheater will host an outdoor movie showing at 8 p.m. Friday.

Alys Beach, Panama City Beach

Forget work and get some exercise on Labor Day weekend. The fifth annual Alys Beach 5K and 1 mile Fun Run will take place Sunday. The 5K will begin at 7 a.m. and the Fun Run at 8:15 a.m. The price to participate in the 5K is $50 and the Fun Run is $25. Proceeds will benefit the Alaqua Animal Refuge. For more information or to register online, visit alysbeach.com/5K.

Would you rather enjoy free music and fireworks? Head to Alys Beach Ampitheatre at 6 p.m. Sunday for a performance by the Bucktown Allstars followed by fireworks. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.