Every year, the most iconic scene of the Destin Seafood Festival is the poster created by a local artist. The poster is used not only in advertising for the event but also on t-shirts, post cards and flyers that are sold and handed out during the weekend long festival in September. This year marks the 38th Annual Destin Seafood Festival as well as the culinary and artistic tradition it encompasses, so let’s meet first time poster artist Diane Black.

Black moved to the Destin area two years ago from her home state of Tennessee. After spending 25 years in the graphic design world, she traded in her design prowess for a stethoscope and became a nurse.

How does that equate to painting? Well, Black said her career change freed up her creative drive so she could focus on things that she loves.

“I’ve always been an artist but switching careers kind of gave me the outlet to do what I want creatively,” said Black. “I’ve been a nurse for eight years; it’s rewarding. For 25 years I had to put my creative energy into my career, now that I’m a nurse I can create in my own way, on my own time and what I want to do. I work as a recovery room nurse at Sacred Heart in Miramar Beach, it’s the best job in the world, but this (painting) is my relaxation.”

Black’s festival painting depicts a close up of rods and reels along with the word ‘Destin’ spelled out with mini scenes from around the city. Using watercolors, Black incorporated scenes of the Destin bridge, Gulf seafood, fishing boats, sea oats at sunset, a glass of wine and even a rack of fish hung up for display after a charter fishing trip.

“I fish, I love deep sea fishing,” said Black when asked to describe the inspiration behind her painting. “My little brother took me out on his boat and I took some pictures of his rods and reels and painted them for him. When I heard about the seafood festival I thought, ‘I need to change that and add Destin into it,’ so I added the Destin bridge, fishing boats, a glass of wine and all that fun stuff.”

As for the medium of watercolor, Black said the style just seems to fit the Emerald Coast area.

“I thought, ‘It’s so beautiful here I will try this new medium of watercolor,’” she said. “I enjoy the medium, it’s transparent so I use a lot of layers to boost the color up. You can scratch into it you can throw paint, drip paint, blow it around with a straw, rub it back off, it’s a fun medium, a cool medium being water based.”

When asked her thoughts on being chosen as the poster artist for the festival, Black said it is a dream come true.

“I am so flattered to be chosen as the artist for the Seafood Festival and feel like this my opportunity to chase one of my dreams,” said Black. “I’m truly blessed to live here. It’s like a little dream come true down here.”

Want to Go?

The 38th Annual Destin Seafood Festival will be held from September 30-October 2 along the Destin Harbor. Diane Black will have a booth at the center of the festival grounds where her work will be displayed and available for purchase. To find out more about Diane Black and her artwork visit the Foster Gallery in The Market Shops by Sandestin, visi t her website at www.artbydianeblack.com or find her on Facebook.