Relax at LuLu’s



Looking for a chill place to take your family this Labor Day weekend? Look no further than LuLu’s Destin.

LuLu’s is the ultimate dining destination as the fun beach atmosphere combines with great Gulf flavors and live music every evening right on the shore of the Choctawhachtee Bay.

“It brings a little life to the Bay,” said Marketing and Communications Director Gabrielle Barnett. “We are really trying to focus during on the off season on our locals.”

Labor Day at LuLu’s looks just as laid back as owner Lucy Buffett is herself. The self-

proclaimed ‘Crazy Sista’ of musician Jimmy Buffett, Lucy brought her Gulf flavor and beach attitude to life with her restaurants and now the whole family can take part in the fun.

For the kids there is the Jelly Fish Jumper bungee jump and the water-based Sea Horse Slide, and for the adults there is live music daily at 5 p.m. and cocktails served while your feet are warm in the sand.

The fun doesn’t stop when lunch is over, as there are still plenty of activities to enjoy such as renting paddle boards, getting a caricature drawn, taking a flight on a sea plane, shopping the gift shop and soaking in the sunset.

Make sure to stop back by in the upcoming months as things are about to really take off at LuLu’s.

“Going into fall, as the temperature goes down, we have a lot of really cool local events coming up,” said Barnett. “Fall is just the time for locals to come back.”