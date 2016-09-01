Hey Destin.com friends! This week we decided to meet up with Capt. Mike Graef of The Huntress charter boat to talk black fin tuna. He and his crew are well known in the Destin area for black fin tuna fishing, so let’s see what he has to say!

Welcome to our new weekly fishing show which will feature charter boat captains from Destin. Each week we will discuss topics such as what species of fish is currently biting in the Gulf and the Bay, trolling, baiting and rigging methods and even grilling ideas! Check it out and come back every week for a new episode of “What’s Biting?”