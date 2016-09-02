The restaurant dubbed, “The only home of throwed rolls,” is a one-of-a-kind dining

experience. Founded in Sikeston, MO., by Earl and Agnes Lambert in 1942, Lamberts Cafe became known for their large portions and down-home atmosphere. The legendary “throwed rolled,” aspect came quite by accident I am told. One crowded day, the Lambert’s son Norm was passing out rolls when he found he couldn’t make it to a customer on the other side of the room. “Throw the darn thing,” the customer said, and thus the tradition was born.

When we arrived at the restaurant, we found the atmosphere hasn’t changed much since the ‘40s. We were greeted by employees dressed in denim attire with red suspenders and bow-ties and found the place crowded with people. The seven of us in our party were packed into a booth along the wall, but we found that the entertaining service soon made up for our tight seating arrangements.

Before we even met our server we were offered fried okra by one of the many employees walking throughout the restaurant with bowls of steaming side dishes or “pass-arounds,” as they are called at Lamberts. We learned that every meal comes with unlimited pass-arounds that include onion-fried potatoes, fried okra, macaroni and tomatoes, and black-eyed peas. If you oblige, the side dish will be scooped up and plopped down on your plate, or in the case of our fried okra, on a paper towel in the middle of the table for everyone to enjoy.

Then came the main event, out of the kitchen came a cart filled to the brim with hot, fluffy rolls. “Hot rolls, hot rolls, who wants a roll?” said the trolley man. Everyone at my table rose their hand, and a second later seven rolls were tossed our way. Thankfully we all had quick reflexes, and the buttery rolls were soon devoured.

If the atmosphere of pass-arounds and rolls wasn’t enough, we soon learned the servers had tricks up their sleeves. Occasionally an employee would offer us a food item only to play a joke on the entire table. I won’t ruin the surprise for you, but just know your table will be laughing and squealing throughout the meal and you will leave the restaurant thoroughly entertained.

If you come to Lamberts for a birthday, anniversary or other special occasion, make sure your server is notified, it’s fun for the whole group. In the case of my sister, it was announced over the loudspeaker that although it was her birthday, she was a bit sad as she had never been kissed. It wasn’t long before a slew of dapper young men, and even a little boy came by to peck her on the cheek.

Finally, if you dine at Lamberts, be forewarned that everything is supersized. The rack of ribs comes in its own frying pan, the side portions are heaping, and even the drinks come in a 34-ounce plastic tumbler. Don’t’ forget to come hungry and ready for a good time because the food is delicious and the atmosphere is well worth the drive.

Want to Go?

Lamberts Café and gift shop is located at 2981 South McKenzie in Foley, Ala. The restaurant only takes cash and checks but an ATM is available in the lobby. For more information visit www.throwedrolls.com or call 251-943-7655.