by Linda Murchison

Louisiana Lagniappe (pronounced lan yap) is inside the Sandpiper Cove resort in Destin off Gulf Shore Drive.

It has been a mainstay in that location for many years and deservedly so.

The food

The menu at Louisiana Lagniappe is filled with all variety of seafood prepared with a Louisiana flare beginning with appetizers.

Our choice was the smoked tuna dip, which is made in-house and served with crackers.

It was a very good version with subtle flavor and a good, not-too-moist, not-too-dry texture.

There are several other seafood appetizers featuring lobster, crab, shrimp and scallops.

Soups are offered by either the cup or bowl and include a Cajun seafood gumbo and a corn and crab bisque.

Salads include shrimp salads, cold or hot, and a jumbo lump crabmeat salad.

Deciding what type of seafood entrée you would like at Louisiana Lagniappe is definitely a difficult one. They all sound delicious!

The menu is divided into chef’s selections, seafood specialties, Lagniappe favorites and, of course, fried seafood.

Entrees are served with hushpuppies, house salad served with an herb vinaigrette, similar to a Caesar salad, but without the croutons, and your choice of Creole-stuffed or twice-baked potato.

My guest chose the blackened redfish.

A filet of redfish is blackened and topped with jumbo lump crabmeat, medallions of lobster and both a hollandaise and garlic-beurre blanc sauce.

Never having had blackened redfish before, my guest enjoyed the mild, sweet-flavored fish combined with traditional Cajun spices.

My choice was not on the menu, yet it is one of the most popular dishes the restaurant offers.

A filet of grouper was topped with a rich lump crab-and-shrimp stuffing and a light beurre blanc sauce. It is then sealed and baked.

The combination of the moist fish and rich filling is wonderful.

Additional sides are also available.

If you have a non-seafood lover in your group, Louisiana Lagniappe also offers certified Angus filet mignon and ribeye steaks and, of course, a surf-and-turf option.

For children, Louisiana lagniappe offers a cheeseburger, fried chicken tenders, fried popcorn shrimp or a grilled cheese sandwich. All are served with french fries or a fresh seasonal fruit cup.

Dessert is a must with Key lime pie, cheesecake, chocolate mousse and fudge cake included in the list.

Our choices were the traditional Louisiana bread pudding served with a warm whiskey sauce and the peanut butter pie that definitely tastes like you are eating a Reese’s peanut butter cup — excellent choices to finish a wonderful meal.

Louisiana Lagniappe offers a full bar.

The service

Everyone at Louisiana Lagniappe was friendly and helpful.

Jackie and her assistant were on point with everything from drink service to getting us take-home boxes for our dessert.

The atmosphere

Louisiana Lagniappe is on the water and has a commanding view of the harbor from most tables and the bar area.

If you prefer to sit outside, they have a large, wrap-around porch that gets you even closer to the beauty of Destin.

A final taste

Good food, good service with an added bonus of a beautiful view — take my advice and visit Louisiana Lagniappe where you do get “a little something extra.”

Want to Go?

Louisiana Lagniappe is located at 775 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin. For more information call 850-837-0881. Hours are 5-9 p.m. daily.