A little known fact about Destin is that the best season to visit is in fact the fall. During the slightly cooler evenings on the Gulf, the locals take time to celebrate and the biggest perk is that it’s not unbearably hot! During September and October, Destin truly lives up to it’s nickname as “The World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,” as the docks on the harbor come alive with festivals and tournaments. Here is a run-down of must do events in Destin during this amazing fall season.

Destin Seafood Festival

The 38th annual Destin Seafood Festival is shaping up to be another great event for the city of Destin this year. This year’s celebration will be the weekend of Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and will be held at its usual location, a mile-and-a-half section of the Destin harbor boardwalk. More than 170 art, craft and food vendors will set up tents and food trucks along the harbor for festival patrons to indulge in while listening to live music and taking in the sunset on the harbor. The seafood festival is free and open to the public. For more information visit http://www.destinseafoodfestival.com/



Northwest Florida Tri-County Fair

This year the theme of the fair is “Where the road ends and the fun begins.” The Tri-County Fair is good old fashioned fun with rides, carnival food, local exhibits, live entertainment and 4-H animal exhibits. The fair will be in town at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds from Sept. 27-Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily and from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 1. For more information visit http://nwffair.com/.

Destin Fishing Rodeo

The Destin Fishing Rodeo is the longest standing Destin fishing tournament as it is set this year to kick off the 68th annual event October 1st. The fishing rodeo is a month long tournament with fierce competition between local, and visiting anglers for the largest fish caught in each category. The anglers aren’t the only ones having fun during the tournament however, as the docks behind AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar become a stage for fish weigh-ins and Weigh-master Bruce Cheves entertains with tails of fishing rodeos from days gone by. This is an event you won’t want to miss! The Destin Fishing Rodeo runs from Oct. 1-31 daily with weigh-ins, local give-aways and other fun events happening on the Destin harbor each night. For more information visit

http://www.destinfishingrodeo.org

Baytowne Wharf Beer Festival

Are you ready to taste 200 varieties of domestic and international craft beer? Then head on down to the Baytowne Wharf for the 9th Annual Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest on October 14 and 15. In addition to beer tastings, your ticket will include live music, great food and an amazing atmosphere on the water within Sandestin Golf & Beach Resort. Local musicians The Modern Eldorados, The Rips and The Owsley Brothers will perform throughout the event. If that is not enough to get you excited, the festival will be donating proceeds to Fisher House and Sandestin Foundation for Kids charities. For more information visit http://www.baytownewharfbeerfestival.com/.



Community Fall Festival

The City of Destin will host it’s 16th Annual Fall Festival at the Destin Community Center on October 17. The festivities include carnival booths with games and activities, a community cakewalk, inflatable rides for the kids, a costume contest and the annual Jack-O-Lantern carving contest. There will be prizes for the scariest, funniest and most original Jack-O-Lantern so come with a carved pumpkin and enter the contest! Carved pumpkins must be entered by 3 p.m. Oct. 17, and festival runs from 5-8 p.m. Admission to the festival is one non-perishable food item per person, and bring cash to purchase food or game tickets. For more information call 850-654-5184.

Mullet Festival

The 40th Annual Boggy Bayou Mullet Festival is set to kick off October 21-23 in Niceville. Known in the area for it’s attraction of tasty southern fried mullet, carnival rides and attractions, local arts and crafts and country music entertainment, the Mullet Festival is a big hit every year. This year the featured musicians are Chase Bryant, Justin Moore, Joe Diffie and Confederate Railroad. To find out more visit http://boggybayoumulletfestival.info/.

Halloween Haunt

The Destin Commons will host a Halloween Haunt Friday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m. for kids and dogs and creepy crawlers of all ages. The night will kick off with a kids and dogs costume contest at 6 p.m. followed by face painting, arts and crafts, trick-or-treating and other fun events.

Pumpkinpalooza

The HarborWalk Village will come alive for Halloween Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. The two-day festival, Pumpkinpalooza doesn’t leave anyone out as Saturday hosts a live concert and adult costume contest from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday it’s time to bring out the kids. Sunday’s family events include a kids and pets costume contest, arts and crafts, and trick-or-treating in the HarborWalk Village beginning at 2 p.m.

Blues, Brews and BBQ

A tasty festival, Blues, Brews and BBQ will be held at HarborWalk Village November 5th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come out and taste several local barbeque vendors and have a cold brew while you’re at it. There will also be live music and entertainment during the festival.

Cost: Tasting wristband, $25 in advance ($30 day of event), $25 military, $50 VIP in advance ($55 day of), Under 21 years old: $15 in advance ($20 day of)

Holiday Craft Show

Dreaming of Christmas already? The City of Destin will be hosting their 10th Annual Holiday Craft Show November 18-19, and it’s the perfect place to kick off your holiday shopping. Local and regional artisans will be there to sell their wares with products ranging from hand-crafted jewelry, woodcarvings, paintings, clothing, food items and more. The craft show will be held in the Destin Community Center from 1-4 p.m. on November 18 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 19. For more information or to register as a vendor call 850-654-5184.