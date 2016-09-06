by Annie Blanks

If there was ever a city that seemed to be created for Instagram, it’s Destin.

Between the sunsets, the beaches and the Gulf of Mexico, there are plenty of things to photograph and upload to the social media site. There are several Instagram accounts that are specifically tailored to Destin posts, including @destinstagram and @850destinlife.The Destin Log Instagram, @thedestinlog, reposts photos showcasing Destin life as well.

Preston McMinn, a local photographer who posts breathtaking photos on Instagram daily, said there are two spots in particular for the best shots.

“Definitely my first favorite spot would be Marler Bridge. You can go anywhere on that bridge and there’s so many different angles and opportunities,” he said. “Next I would say west jetty, because if you get out there at 5:30 to 6 in the morning, there’s no one out there. It’s no man’s land.”

Here’s a list of some of the top places in Destin to get the Insta:

1. The harbor

Whether it’s boats coming in and out with their catch or a scene from a dock in the middle of the day, there are thousands of Instagram posts tagged at Destin harbor that showcase the best of the world’s luckiest fishing village.

2. The jetties

The waves crashing up against the rocks and the abundance of birds and fish who come to the jetties to feed create picturesque views perfect for getting the Insta.

3. Destin Commons

Hundreds of posts have flooded in this summer of people standing in front of a large chalkboard that reads, “My inspiration is…” Our inspiration is endless summer.

4. Sunsets

This one’s a no-brainer. With the sky changing multiple times and going through a rainbow of colors every night, it’s almost too easy to capture a little bit of heaven in Destin.

5. Wildlife

Though Destin is known for its fishing, there are plenty of other animal residents that call Destin their home, from manatees to birds. Catching one on camera can be a golden Instagram post.

6. Recreation

From paddleboarding to boating, an action Insta is always a favorite.

7. LuLu’s

There’s not a bad seat in the house at this favorite Destin establishment.

So get out there, Destin, and Instagram away! Make sure to tag @thedestinlog in your posts so we can show all of our readers.