Nothing in life is free … except for these events, meals and more!

Each month, we gather and list some of the free events, food dishes and outdoor activities available on the Emerald Coast.

Here are some free things available in September:

FREE EVENTS



Car show: The 25th annual Emerald Coast Car Show will be held Sept. 10 at the Mullet Festival site on State Road 85 North in Niceville rain or shine. Free parking and admission for spectators. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and closes at noon. Judging start about 11 a.m. and ends at 3:30 p.m. All proceeds will benefit local charities. Call Roger Hibbs at 585-1806 or visit emeraldcoastcarshow.com.

Tim Dorsey: Best-selling author and Florida resident Tim Dorsey will visit the Destin Library 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 for a book-signing and talk. This program is free and open to the public. Seating will be limited. His newest book is “Coconut Cowboy,” released this year. Visit www.timdorsey.com.

Home Show: The 17th annual Emerald Coast Home Show – Boat Show – Health Fair and Business Expo will be held Sept. 24 and 25 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center

on Okaloosa Island. Admission is free to the public. Hours are 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Sunday. The event will feature 120 vendor booths, both inside and outside. Visit the website EmeraldCoastHomeShow.com.

OUTDOOR FUN

Central Square Cinema:

Seaside presents free outdoor movie showings at 8 p.m. Sept. 9 and 16 at the Seaside Amphitheater on County Road 30A in South Walton. Admission is free.

Bands on the Beach:

Pensacola Beach continues its free concert series, Bands on the Beach, 7-9 p.m. each Tuesday until Oct. 25. The event is open to the public at the Gulfside Pavilion on Casino Beach. Call 932-2257, go to visitpensacolabeach.com for schedule.

FREE FOOD

Free frappe: From 2 to 5 p.m. today, Dairy Queen will give away one free small Ultimate Oreo Frappé per customer to celebrate the unofficial end of summer. Dairy Queen fans can follow the event at #DQFreeFrappe.

Free pizza: Through the Papa Johns Rewards program, you can earn a free pizza. Make an online order for $15 or more using the promo code KICKOFF. You will earn a free pizza the next day. You must make $15 order before Sept. 11 and redeem free pizza before Sept. 25.