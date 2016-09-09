Baytowne Wharf

As summer eases to an end, the perfect evening weather of September opens up new possibilities. At the Village of Baytowne Wharf this means September Saturdays get underway. Come on out each Saturday night to enjoy college football, live music and other specials. This Saturday, Sept. 10 enjoy the melodies of Chris Alvarado from 5-7 p.m. and the tunes of The Good Lookings from 7-9 p.m. at the Events Plaza Stage.

Seaside Farmer’s Market

Get ready to browse the booths of local bakers, farmers and crafters at the Seaside Farmer’s Market this Saturday. You will find everything from fresh produce to handmade soaps and the setting, in quaint Seaside right by the Gulf will be the perfect Saturday pick-me-up. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in the downtown area of Seaside. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/seasidefarmersmarket/.

Downtown Fort Walton Beach Farmer’s Market

It’s the second Saturday of September so that means Downtown Fort Walton will be buzzing with vendors for the farmers market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come on down the Landing Park and enjoy locally grown produce, handmade crafts and art, local honey and other wholesome products. For more information visit http://www.downtownfwb.com/event/downtown-fwb-farmers-market-15/

Also at the Landing Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will be Boys & Girls Club Day for Kids. Come celebrate with free family fun, games and educational activities.

30A Farmer’s Market at Rosemary Beach

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, peruse the booths in Barrett Square of Rosemary Beach to find the best local products around. From local produce to art work, to home made artesian bread, gifts and food products, this is the place to be! 30A Farmer’s Market is located at 28 S Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/30aFarmersMarket/.

Boots on the Beach Bash

Sponsored by the Okaloosa County Queens and Tessa Marino, the Beach Bash is raising donations for the Boot Campaign, which is dedicated to promoting patriotism and honoring local military and veterans. It will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sept. 11 at LuLu’s in Destin with fun, food, live music, kid’s coloring contest, Combat Boot Dance Off, Best blinged out Boots contest, Best boot bod contest, and the 90 second Push Up Challenge. Visit www.missokaloosapageantry.com/ for more information.

Rosemary Beach Happenings

There’s a lot going on in Rosemary Beach this Sunday, Sept. 11 between 6 and 9 p.m.. For the kids, while strolling the Western Green check out the “Got Ink?” booth and get the kiddos an airbrush tattoo to remember the day by. And don’t forget to grab a fun shaped balloon creation from Twisted Treats Balloon Art, a creative balloon artist on stilts!

Saturday Concerts

Zack Rosicka will perform at the Sunset Bay Café at 5 p.m.

Blair Colson will play at Edward’s Fine Food & Wine at 6 p.m.

Trey Broege will perform at The Perfect Pig at 6 p.m.

The Dream Band will play at John Wehner’s Village Door at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Concerts