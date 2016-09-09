by Brenda Schoffner

La Paz Restaurant & Cantina has been a popular fixture in Destin for many years. After an enjoyable meal there, it’s easy to understand why.

The food

A complimentary basket of warm tortilla chips and a dish of salsa were brought to our table as soon as we were seated. Other starters include chile con queso, guacamole and La Poppers, which we chose to try.

La Poppers are cream cheese-stuffed deep fried jalapenos served with lettuce garnish and a cilantro orange dipping sauce. Normally, I’m not much of jalapeno fan, but La Poppers were delicious, and the sauce was a surprising treat, mixing a bit of sweetness with a bit of heat from red pepper flakes.

La Paz’s menu is divided into the typical categories you’d expect to find: salads, Favorites, Gulf seafood, soups, tortas (sandwiches served with fries) fajitas, quesadillas, nachos, burritos as well as sauces and sides.

They have a variety of beverages including Coca-Cola products, iced tea, Mexican sodas and a full bar.

Both my guest and I chose from the Favorites section for our entrees.

My guest’s enchilada combo came with a choice of ground beef, chicken, spinach or pork and was served with black beans and seasoned rice as well as some pico de gallo on a bed of shredded lettuce. He said his pick of ground beef was very good, and he ate every bite.

My entrée was called the Santa Fe. It consisted of grilled chicken, corn tortillas, jack cheese, green chile sauce, avocado and was also served with black beans, seasoned rice and pico de gallo. A dollop of sour cream garnished the dish, which our server accurately described as “sort of a Mexican pizza.”

It was delicious. I particularly enjoyed the slices of avocado and the well-seasoned, tender chicken. I separated out a couple of pieces to eat by themselves and was glad I did because it was so tasty.

The beans, rice and pico were all good versions, but I confess to concentrating on my chicken dish because I knew I wouldn’t be able to finish everything. I was right. Our server happily supplied a take-home box for the rest.

One of the reasons I couldn’t finish my entrée is that I had to leave room for dessert. La Paz offers fried ice cream, sopapillas, flan and vanilla ice cream. Our server told us they’d just started offering something new, too, called Oreo churros.

My guest got the fried ice cream, which proved an excellent choice. I know because he shared a bite with me.

I had planned to get sopapillas until I heard about the churros. They were OK, but there were too many of them (five in a basket; I ate only two).

I wish I’d gotten the sopapillas. Oh, well, maybe next time.

The atmosphere

La Paz has a few different seating areas including the bar, the main dining room and what seemed to be another adjoining dining room. There are also tables outside, but it wasn’t clear whether those are for dining or waiting.

Some tables have banquette seating on one side and chairs on the other. We were seated at such a table and both decided to sit on the banquette so neither of us would be facing the wall.

Walls in La Paz are covered with interesting things to look at, from paintings, posters and decorative platters to colorful masks and cool light fixtures. I particularly liked the “wall” of stained-glass pieces hanging in the shaped openings between the bar and the main dining room.

An unusual mix of music played over the sound system. It seemed to start with some rock/pop oldies and then moved into more of an eclectic country combo. Not at all unpleasant but different enough to catch our attention.

The service

Service was prompt and friendly. We went early on a Sunday evening, and there were only a few other diners at that time. A couple nearby raved about how good the fajitas they ordered were.

A final taste

La Paz was a fun and friendly place to enjoy a meal. It had been 10 years since we featured it in Showcase, so it was time we did again, and I was happy to volunteer.

Want to Go?

La Paz is located at 950 Gulf Shore Drive, Destin. For more information call 850-837-2247 or visit http://www.lapazdestin.com/.