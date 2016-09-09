What’s Biting in Destin this week? We are glad you asked because this week we caught up with Capt. Josh Livingston and First Mate Joe Livingston of Dreadknot Charters to talk spearfishing, a new and growing sport in Destin.

Welcome to our weekly fishing show which will feature charter boat captains from Destin. Each week we will discuss topics such as what species of fish is currently biting in the Gulf and the Bay, trolling, baiting and rigging methods and even grilling ideas! Check it out and come back every week for a new episode of “What’s Biting?”