by Deborah Wheeler

You have a large vacant spot on your living room wall where a great piece of artwork would

be perfect.

Or, you are redecorating and your old artwork just does not fit in with your new look.

If you live on 30A, where would you begin to search for that perfect piece you envision on your walls? The options are aplenty as the beauty and free spiritedness of the road seems to draw many who have an artistic bend.

Beginning on the far-eastern end of 30A, the town of Rosemary Beach has three art galleries: SEA Contemporary Art Space (in the Hidden Lantern book store), Tommy Crow Studios and former Walton County Artist of the Year Justin Gaffrey’s new gallery — Curate.

If your space is modern and contemporary, SEA would be a great first stop as it features many abstracts.

Tommy Crow Studios is home to photographer Tommy Crow. His studio features his work and he brings in an interesting array contemporary works by others.

Gaffrey’s Curate gallery is newly opened and can be best described as eclectic and inspired with many works depicting the great outdoors and its creatures, as well as the bigger-than-life flowers that brought him fame.

Down the road a piece to the west, Seaside has three art galleries: Anne Hunter Gallery, Newbill Collection, and Red Bird Gallery.

Newbill has been in business for 20 years and its theme is eclectic and reflective of its surroundings.

However, if your taste is more traditional, the gallery for you might be Red Bird Gallery, located in Seaside’s Ruskin Place artist colony. The artwork that Tricia Moore carries in Red Bird is more like a nod to the masters, with a traditional, classic appeal. Moore also carries some artistic furniture pieces and jewelry made by local artisans.

The newest gallery in Seaside is Anne Hunter Gallery, located on the town’s main downtown circle.

Opened just last year, Hunter Gallery offers art collections from emerging and renown artists in a variety of genres, including folk art and contemporary hanging artwork.

Further west at Uptown Grayton, you will find Adaro Art, a contemporary gallery featuring the work of former Walton County Artist of the Year Juan Francisco Adaro, as well as that of local artists and some from Adaro’s native Argentina.

On Spires Lane at Gulf Place, Gordie Hinds Contemporary Art exudes a retro look that captivates browsers.