Destin is known as a family-friendly place to vacation, visit and live and it’s easy to see why. There are tons of fun family adventures to be had in Destin that the kids will love and the adults will enjoy as well. Let’s check out the top 10 kids activities Destin has to offer.

1: Dolphin or Pirate Cruise

Let’s face it, we all like to see dolphins in the wild, and there is a scalawag deep inside us all that longs to come out for a fun night on the water. Both can be found on the Destin harbor by way of family dolphin cruises or pirate cruises. Hop on the Southern Star and the kids will get a chance to sit in the captain’s chair and take a photo wearing the captain’s hat while searching for dolphin. On the Hannah Marie or Miss Florida, kids can feed chips to seagulls while watching dolphins play in the boat’s wake. These are only two of the many dolphin cruise choices available in Destin and you won’t want to miss out on this laid back, enjoyable family venture.

As for finding your inner scalawag, The Buccaneer Pirate Cruise is the perfect option for entertaining your crew while kicking back with an adult beverage and enjoying the cruise yourself. The adventure begins with interactive sword fights, water gun battles and treasure hunts for the kids led by the pirates on board, and continues with stories, singing and dancing as the ship gets underway. The outing will leave your youngsters happy and you just might find a kick in your step as well.

2: Fired Up!

For some hands-on learning with a fun, artistic flare look no further than Seaside’s Fired Up! Paint Your Own Pottery Studio. Choose from more than 400 pottery pieces and take the time to decorate yours to perfection and take home a self-made souvenir of your trip to Destin. Once you have painted your masterpiece, leave it in the store for 24 hours and come back to find a perfectly fired and glazed piece of pottery ready to show off in your home. Both kids and adults will enjoy this hands-on experience, there is even a kids night out if parents want to have some time to themselves.

Fired Up! Is located at 27 Quincy Cir. in Seaside. For more information visit http://firedupseaside.com/ or call 850-231-3211.

3: Amusement Parks

There are two amusement parks in Destin that are sure to keep your youngsters entertained for hours. Big Kahuna’s Water & Adventure Park and The Track Family Recreation Center.

Big Kahuna’s offers thrilling water adventures such as the 5-story waterslide Jumanji or the Kowabunga Racer, as well as laid back options such as the lazy river, wave pools and younger kid swim areas. In addition more than 40 slides and attractions of water-based fun, Big Kahuna’s also offers miniature golf and two high flying thrill rides. Big Kahuna’s is open from Memorial Day to Labor Day and is closed during the fall and winter seasons. For more information visit www.bigkahunas.com or call 850-837-8319.

The Track Family Recreation Center is the place to go if you are looking to have a good time with your kids. From go carts, bumper boats and kid’s country to miniature golf, arcade games and thrill rides, The Track has a little bit of everything for every age of youngster in your crew. The Track is open year-round but some of the thrill rides close during the off-season. For more information visit www.destintrack.com or call 850-654-4668.

4: Arcades

On rainy days, or just days you need a break from the blazing Florida sun, there are plenty of options in Destin to entertain the kids indoors. One of these popular spots is Fat Daddy’s Arcade in Destin. The arcade is bursting with fun games that include the newest attractions to the oldies but goodies. With more than 80 games to choose from the kids won’t be the only ones having fun at the arcade. For more information visit http://www.fatdaddysarcadedestin.com/ or call 850-424-6021.

The HarborWalk Village offers a few arcade adventures such as the Ultimate 7D Interactive Movie Ride and the Laser Maze. With the 7D Movie Ride, strap in and choose your adventure in a virtual reality world simulator. As for the Laser Maze, utilize your best secret agent or bank heisting skills and make your way through a maze of green lasers to reach the vault! For more information visit www.ultimate7d.com or call 850-837-7007.

5: Laser Tag

Need to let the kids run off a little energy but the weather is not cooperating? Check out Destin Laser Tag and Mini Golf course. The laser tag course offers a 4,000 square foot maze for up to 40 people to play at a time and once inside the maze it’s every player for themselves, elimination process until time is up. If laser tag is not enough there is also an 18-hole black light mini golf course for children of all ages. For more information visit www.destinlasertag.com or call 850-650-6748.

6: Magic Show

Looking for some evening entertainment the entire family will enjoy? The Bart Rockett Magic Show at HarborWalk Village is a fun magic, illusion and comedy show that will have everyone laughing and wondering if magic is real. For more dates and pricing and ticket information visit DestinMagic.com.

7: Bowling

You can’t go wrong with the classic pastime of bowling and Destin has two locations to do just that. Hurricane Lanes offers the throw-back feel of what the lanes have always been, a fun place for families to have fun. In addition to bowling, Hurrincane Lanes also offers a café, 12 pool tables, an arcade and for the adults, Rupert’s Sports Bar. For more information visit http://www.hurricanelanesdestin.com/ or call 850-654-5251.

Uncle Buck’s Fishbowl & Grill is the newest option in town

for bowling, and it adds a fun twist. Each lane is equipped with a fun animal shaped ball return such as a shark or alligator head. In addition to the 16 lanes of bowling, stick around to enjoy the restaurant or if you are a pool shark, check out the state-of-the-arts billiard parlor. For more information visit http://restaurants.basspro.com/UncleBucksFishBowl/Destin/Default.aspx or call 850-269-6100.

8: Gator Beach

When in Florida you’ve got to see a gator right? Well Destin’s got you covered! Head on over to Fudpucker’s Beachside Bar & Grill and check out Gator Beach to see more than 80 live baby alligators sunning and swimming around the restaurant. Also stick around for an informational gator show or try your hand…err pole at feeding a gator yourself! Take home a souvenir photo of your gang holding a gator and oh, yeah don’t forget the menu is full of kid-friendly gator bites! For more information visit http://www.fudpucker.com/ or call 850-654-4200.

9: Fishing

You can’t visit “The World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,” and not fish. Even the youngest of your crew will have a blast learning to cast a line and reel in a fish. There are several local fishing charters that cater to kids, or you can take the entire family out on a party fishing boat. Also if you are lucky enough to be in Destin during the month of October for the Destin Fishing Rodeo, every child that brings in a fish to be weighed for the tournament will receive a free rod and reel and certificate of participation.

10: HarborWalk Village and Destin Commons play areas

Need some retail therapy but still have to entertain the kids? There are two options in Destin to do both in one outing. First check out HarborWalk Village which offers boutiques, art galleries and souvenir shops for parents, and rock climbing, zip lining, bungee jumping and a kid zone for the kids. For more information visit www.emeraldgrande.com or call 850-543-4291.

For the smaller tikes, head to Destin Commons and you will not only be impressed by the more than 100 shops to choose from for you, but the kids can roam the pirate play land and splash in the water at the splash pad in the center of the complex. Also for the kids, a choo choo train ride will be the highlight of the trip with several stops along the shopping center’s route. For more information visit www.destincommons.com.