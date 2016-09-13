By Annie Blanks

Kim and Jim Dettle know fashion.

They also know business and, more importantly, they know family.

For the past 35 years, they have been combining all three of those things, creating a winning formula that is at the heart of their business, Today’s Boutique in Destin.

Throughout the month of October, the couple is planning a whirlwind of trunk shows, parties and events to celebrate three and a half decades in business. But not a day goes by that they don’t reflect on everything they have been through as a store and as a family since opening in 1981.

“We got married and opened this business in the same year,” reflected Jim. “Since then it’s been nothing but love, romance and hard work.”

The couple have two children, Kristin Dettle Humphrey, who is 27, and Jamison, who is 23. Humphrey is following in her parents’ footsteps, having earned her degree in fashion merchandising from Florida State University and now working as a manager at Today’s Boutique.

“We grow as a business, and we grow as a family,” Kim said. “With Kristen coming in, she’s infusing new ideas and bringing a new generation to the store, which people love.”

Having a business for 35 years, Jim and Kim have seen their fair share of hardships. Hurricane Opal damaged their original location, where Target is now located, causing them to move to their current location, which is in the Publix shopping center. Hurricane Ivan, the BP oil spill and the recession also took a toll on the Dettles’ business, as well as a few personal struggles: Kim was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.

“Oh, we have had storms,” Jim said. “The weather kind, the life kind and the health kind.”

Kim is thankfully in remission, but she still takes every opportunity to help customers who might be dealing with similar issues.

“Some customers come in here and I just talk to them about their problems, it’s like a therapy,” she said.

At the end of the day, the Dettles credit their success to hard work, knowing the fashion industry and building strong relationships with their customers.

“It’s kind of our soul, we are the soul of this business,” Jim said. “It’s out livelihood. It’s who we are.”