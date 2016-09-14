Whole Kids Carnival

Whole Foods in Destin will be a happening place for kids this Sunday, Sept. 18, with grilling, games and goodies galore from noon to 4 p.m. The event is Whole Kids Carnival and the proceeds from the event will go to sponsor the Whole Kids Foundation which offers health and wellness programs as well as resources to local schools.

Harbor Kite Festival

It’s time for the bi-annual Kitty Hawk Kite Festival and you won’t want to miss it. This Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. catch a glimpse of several giant kites shaped like pandas, octopus and alligators flying over Norriego Point. A free shuttle will escort you from HarborWalk Village across to Norriego Point to take in the kites from ground level and even take part in kite flying lessons. Also, don’t forget to check out the Kitty Hawk Kite store in HarborWalk Village to create your own kite for free and enjoy other fun craft activities. For more information visit http://www.kittyhawk.com/event/destin-florida-kite-festival/

Hispanic Fest

Come on out to the Emerald Coast Convention Center and take part in Hispanic Fest this Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The festival will showcase Hispanic music, folkloric dances, arts and crafts, exhibits, and of course delicious Hispanic food fare! Cost is $5 per person at the door.

Fort Walton Beach BBQ Festival

Got a hankering for some good barbeque and a good time? Check out the 5th Annual Fort Walton Beach BBQ Festival this weekend. The fun begins Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Landing Park with live entertainment from local bands. Check out all the BBQ booths and beer booths and let the kids enjoy the playground. The festival will be held Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/FWBBBQ/?fref=ts

Beach Clean Up

Saturday is Florida Coastal Cleanup day, and Okaloosa County Environmental Council is looking for volunteers. What better way to spend your morning that on the beach, making a better environment for others. Volunteers will receive free t-shirts, soda and snacks while supplies last. Also volunteers are asked to wear closed toed shoes, gloves, hat and sunscreen. Groups will be meeting at three locations from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Okaloosa Island – Beasley Park (Hwy 98 East of Brooks Bridge), Beach Walk East of Surfdweller (Santa Rosa Blvd.) and Henderson Beach State Park (Hwy 98 East of Destin). For more information visit http://www.co.okaloosa.fl.us/environmental/council/coastal-cleanup.

Baytowne Wharf

As summer eases to an end, the perfect evening weather of September opens up new possibilities. At the Village of Baytowne Wharf this means September Saturdays get underway. Come on out each Saturday night to enjoy college football, live music and other specials. This Saturday, Sept. 17, enjoy the melodies of Bryan Bludsworth from 5-7 p.m. and the tunes of Nick Turner from 7-9 p.m. at the Events Plaza Stage.

Mercedes-Benz Club of America Car Show

Baytowne Wharf will also host a Mercedes-Benz car show Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that is free and open to the public. The event will happen at the Events Plaza and attendees can vote on the three cars they feel are best of show.

Seaside Farmer’s Market

Get ready to browse the booths of local bakers, farmers and crafters at the Seaside Farmer’s Market this Saturday. You will find everything from fresh produce to handmade soaps and the setting, in quaint Seaside right by the Gulf will be the perfect Saturday pick-me-up. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 in the downtown area of Seaside. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/seasidefarmersmarket/.

30A Farmer’s Market at Rosemary Beach

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, peruse the booths in Barrett Square of Rosemary Beach to find the best local products around. From local produce to art work, to home made artesian bread, gifts and food products, this is the place to be! 30A Farmer’s Market is located at 28 S Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/30aFarmersMarket/.

Saturday Concerts

Zack Rosicka will perform at Sunset Bay Café at 5 p.m.

Blair Colson will play at Edward’s Fine Food & Wine at 6 p.m.

The Forrest Williams Band will perform at Stinky’s Bait Shack at 6 p.m.

The Dream Band will perform at 9:30 p.m. at John Wehner’s Village Door.

Sunday Concerts