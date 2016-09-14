The Island Getaway Sweepstakes was our first big giveaway here at Destin.com and our sister site EmeraldCoast.com. We were blown away by the sheer number of fans that entered. In just four short weeks (from August 10 to September 7) we had more than 67,000 entries! And who wouldn’t want to enter to win these great packages?

We gave out four packages, each including a three day, two night stay on Okaloosa Island, a Dolphin Cruise for two on Olin Marler cruises, a fishing trip for two through Olin Marler fishing and a $100 dining gift card. So from our large pool of entries let’s all congratulate our winners! And keep your eye posted for other contests and sweepstakes in the near future!

Week 1: Joan Barnes of Gadsen, Alabama.

Week 2: Frances Jimenez of Leesburg, Florida.

Week 3: Dennis Benardo of Supply, North Carolina.

Week 4: Kelly Nicholson of Bossier City, Louisiana.