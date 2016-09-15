Do you have a creative side, a colorful side, a fun side? While in Destin there are plenty of places to let your creative juices flow and make your own unique souvenir to take home and enjoy for years to come.

Paint the Coast

Paint the Coast takes the popular group painting classes to a new level as local artist Kathy Schumacher leads the Destin workshops.

“What I do is I design all of my own paintings (50 of them) and I rotate them,” said Schumacher. “I also provide all of the supplies, the brushes, the canvas and the easel.”

Schumacher said art is a relatively new discovery for her as she got into it 10 years ago at the age of 45, and Paint the Coast is a way for her to share her newfound passion with others.

“My paintings are designed for success,” she said. “I teach a step by step process and all of my paintings are designed for beginners. I also paint with them during the class.”

Although Schumacher is known in the area for her palette knife oil paintings, her classes are taught in acrylics as she explained acrylics are more user friendly and dry faster than oils.

As for the painting parties, Paint the Coast offers several different options for the perfect art experience.

“It’s sort of like a night out,” Schumacher said of the parties. “Like a girls night out, but we also have a lot of couples that paint complimentary pieces together or families come paint together during a family reunion. I’m also requested to do them for private parties.”

Want to go?

In Destin, classes are held at The Pancakery on select evenings with wine, beer and soft drinks available for purchase. Paint the Coast also offers to come out to private party events in condos, homes and other facilities upon reservation. For more information visit https://paintthecoast.com/ or call 850-240-8698. To see Kathy Schumacher’s palette knife work visit http://schumacherfineart.com/ or check out the Foster Gallery in the Market Shops of Sandestin.

Kaleidoscopes

Whether you want to have a guided art class, or prefer to create your own art in a creative space, Kaleidoscopes in Destin is your place.

“We have an art room here where we teach classes, where people can bring wine and a teacher comes in and everyone leaves with completed painting,” said store owner Lisa Hobbs. “But some people want to come in and browse, and paint their own painting without a teacher and so for a lower price we provide the canvas and the paint.”

A hub for local artists, Kaleidoscopes functions as both an art gallery and creative art studio. Art ranging from paintings and sculptures to jewelry and weaved baskets make up the gallery of inspiration, while the creative space in the back of the store offers the perfect place to create your own masterpiece.

“We also have a shell, glass and resin classes and we have all different kinds of projects like ornaments, and jewelry making,” said Hobbs. “Whatever we have here is available for artists to use and that is the open studio concept. I don’t think anyone else is doing that around here.”

Every class at Kaleidoscopes is taught by a local artist represented in the store, and open studio times are available on Tuesdays, Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Want to Go?

Kaleidoscopes is located at 211 Main Street in Destin. The store can be reserved afterhours for events such as girls nights out, birthdays and bachelorette parties if scheduled in advance. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Kaleidoscopes-223670847821847/?fref=ts or call 850-259-1920.

V. Lala Galleries

Want an entirely new art experience while visiting the Emerald Coast? V.Lala Galleries offers abstract art creation classes that will leave you feeling like a master artist.

“We do a wide range of classes,” said gallery owner and artist Velia Lala. “We do a lot of resin classes -that is our most asked for class- layered technique classes, corrugated creations classes and we have children’s classes as well as adult. It’s a good gamut of classes.”

When asked what makes her art studio stand out from other art classes in the area, Lala said her approach is to focus on the unique.

“We are abstract modern contemporary,” she said. “Your artwork will not resemble the artwork of the person next to you. Our philosophy is that every picture that walks out of here is unique. All of the art classes I give, whether you have great artistic style or can only draw a stick figure you will leave here feeling like you are the greatest artist in the world.”

Lala said she herself is always working to expand her artistic knowledge style so that she can bring that back to those she teaches.

“I make a point that at least twice a year I go outside of the area and find an artist and take private lessons,” she said. “I am constantly trying to learn and improve my work so I can come back and teach others.”

V.Lala Galleries offers small group classes with a maximum of 13 students, and wine and beer are available for purchase during each three-hour session. She also offers private lessons for one-on-one guidance and art tutoring.

Want to Go?

V.Lala Galleries is located at 12805 U.S. Hwy. 98 E. Inlet Beach in the 30Avenue Center. For more information or to book a class visit http://vlalagalleries.com/ or call 850-909-0101.

The Shard Shop

Break away from the usual group art medium of paint and check out The Shard Shop in Grayton Beach to try your hand at modern glass mosaic art.

The Shard Shop is owned and inspired by local artist Mary Hong, who has been working as a professional artist for more than 23 years. Hong is well known in the area, and even globally for her glass collage art work, and now shares her knowledge with others through The Shard Shop.

The shop offers four classes a day to both adults and children and the fun is in selecting just what will go on your canvas.

“The sky’s the limit on what you can put on your canvas,” said instructor Mandy Rolens. “We offer stencils of different things, mostly coastal and beach themes but people can create anything; it’s like painting, only with glass.”

Besides glass, the store also offers sea shells, beads, and jewels, and other small items that can be incorporated into your mosaic masterpiece.

“Every time you come in here there is something new to find that you can incorporate into your art,” said Rolens. “We have not only classes but we also offer kits for people to take home and make them at home as well.”

Want to Go?



Classes are held Tuesday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. and special events or parties can be scheduled afterhours if requested in advance. Each class at The Shard Shop is one hour long and projects need to be left overnight for the staff to apply resin and allow it to set. Children participating in the glass class must be six years of age or older. The Shard Shop is located at 26 Logan Lane, Unit E. Santa Rosa Beach. For more information visit www.shardshop.com or call 850-231-0544.

Fired Up!

For a fun art experience the entire family can enjoy, head out to Fired Up! in Seaside. Fired Up! offers the opportunity for budding artists to paint their own pottery and take it home the next day.

“We have a couple hundred different pieces for people to come in that are ready to paint,” said owner Russ Wehrlin. “There are pieces for people of all ages and plenty of variety to look at and choose from.”

Wehrlin said the most popular pottery piece chosen by customers is the mermaid, and other nautical pieces but there are so many items to choose from that it really just depends on the person’s taste.

“We have all kinds of mugs and bowls, we have different items for pets, things for the beach, piggy banks and dinosaurs, quite an array of things really from kids section to household items to showpieces,” he said.

So how does it work? All you have to do is show up for a good creative time.

“We provide all the supplies, tools and ideas on different designs,” explained Wehrlin. “We typically fire the items in our kilns the same day; for example, items done by two o’clock one afternoon are ready to be picked up the next day at two.”

With the quick turn-around time, Wehrlin said Fired-Up! is perfect for vacationing families, locals and any special occasion.

“It was something we did as a family when we came into town,” he said of his own experience with the pottery business. “We vacationed in 30A for many years and always came in. About two years ago my wife Tracy and I heard they were selling the business and we were ready to take a change in scenery, so fate seemed to dictate it and here we are!”

Another perk of Fired Up! is that you don’t need reservations to create, everything is walk-in based unless you are planning a special night out which needs to be scheduled after hours.

“We do have some classes or kids activities planned but our general business hours are walk-in, pick your spot, pick your piece and start your creation,” said Wehrlin. “It’s just a very fun, bright, easy place to find and get to and great fun for the whole family.”

Want to Go?

Fired Up! is located at 27 Quincy Circle, Santa Rosa Beach in Seaside. For more information visit www.firedupseaside.com or call 850-231-3211.

Studio By the Sea

Studio By the Sea is just what it’s name sounds like, the chance to paint while sitting in the sand watching the Gulf waves lap on the shore.

“The main location for tourists is underneath Pompano Joe’s which gives us an indoor-outdoor venue because it’s on the beach with a nice covered space with restaurant amenities,” said owner and instructor Amanda Dorado. “But, we actually travel to different locations.”

Besides Pompano Joe’s, Studio By the Sea also offers classes for private parties and events and holds classes in Café Bienbille in Niceville and Bogey’s in Defuniak Springs.

Dorado said the paint classes are open to people of all age groups and skill levels and are ideal for groups looking to try something new and fun while in Destin. She explained that she offers two lengths of classes; a shorter class and a longer class, each with a different goal in mind.

“The shorter class is designed for all ages because it has a lot of flexibility and keeps kids entertained with their attention span because it’s so short,” she said. “The longer classes are more for people that are really into painting, a lot of locals do it, it’s more of a night out.”

But whatever you fancy, whether a first time painter or a skilled artist, Dorado said everyone will have a good time.

“We try to break it down so that it’s fun and not intimidating,” she said. “You really don’t have to know anything about art to come out and have a good time.”

Want To Go?

Studio By the Sea takes reservations for classes online at www.studiobytheseadestin.com. Class schedule and painting choice are available on the website. Short classes are an hour to an hour and a half and long classes are two in a half to three hours. Students can also choose between two canvas sizes a 9×12 or 16×20.