by Annie Blanks

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. At First Watch Café, it’s the only meal of the day, and they make sure it’s the best one you’ll have.

The new breakfast spot opened Monday right next to Publix at Paradise Key in Destin. Its owners, Brad and Erin Durmond, live in Santa Rosa Beach and own another First Watch Café in Panama City Beach.

“We’ve been looking for a location in Destin for years, and we’re so glad we found this place,” Brad Durmond said over coffee one morning at the new locale.

The roomy, urban space boasts reclaimed wood and rustic décor, creating a very “farmhouse chic” feel. The service is quick and friendly and the food comes out within 10 minutes of ordering, making for a quick dining experience that still does not feel rushed.

“We strive for a 30 minute dine-in experience,” Durmond said.

The large menu has a little something for everyone, from the healthy eaters who like to know exactly where their food comes from to the indulgers who like a little pancakes with their syrup and butter. For a limited time, the restaurant is donating a portion of their pumpkin pancake sales to No Kid Hungry, and throughout the year the restaurant donates 25 cents for each kid’s meal it serves to the charity.

All of their food is natural, from cage-free eggs to fresh local produce. Everything including the seasonings, batter and granola is made from scratch.

“The food is all fresh, it goes straight from the grill to the table,” said Erin Durmond. “And the ambiance of the restaurant really adds to your dining experience. It’s warm, inviting and welcoming.”

The Durmonds plan to open up a third First Watch Café in the future, though they are not sure where yet. For now their focus is on their Destin restaurant, which includes an organic juice bar and a cozy meeting room that can accommodate up to 30 people.

“We have fresh options, and the atmosphere is what people want when they eat breakfast,” Brad Durmond said. “We have value, our price point is $11.50 including a drink. We have newspapers, free Wi-Fi, and, most importantly, unlimited coffee.”

First Watch Café is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.