by Savannah Evanoff

Houndsfest is more than a beer festival, it’s an anniversary celebration.

Houndsfest 2016 marks Idyll Hounds Brewing Company’s second year brewing beer and its first year with a tap room.

Co-owner Shawn Sherman said a year ago the brewery went from a picnic table and a small freezer with taps to a bar with tables and a chalkboard boasting 24 available craft beer selections ready to pour.

“I think it’s important to do something special just to celebrate the fact that our brewery is in business for another year, watching the community grow,” Sherman said. “Watching all the people that have become our loyal fans of the brewery get to come out.”

The second annual festival will be from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 8 at Idyll Hounds Brewing Co., located at 845 Serenoa Rd. in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $30 and will include a free glass, T-shirt, sticker and first pour.

Frasier Hansen, who shares ownership of Idyll Hounds with Sherman, said the festival will feature 24 taps of different types of beer such as Oktoberfest, German style, sour and IPAs. Hansen most looks forward to the barrel-aged Imperial Stout, he said.

It also will offer food from vendors and live music.

“It’s a lot in one day,” Sherman said. “It’s like the fireworks of the year all thrown out at one time. It’s all local.”

Last year was a test run, but this year will have more of everything, Hansen noted. That includes people, as the festival capped at 350 in 2015 but is expected to draw an estimated 600 this year, he said.

“It really started out as an Oktoberfest …” Hansen said. “It turned into something more. It landed right on our two-year anniversary … This area is definitely in need of an Oktoberfest.”

Festival Lineup

The following information was provided from Facebook and online event pages.

Sept. 23-24

Oktoberfest at Bluewater Bay

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday

5-10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday Where: Winn-Dixie Shopping Plaza, 4512 E. Highway 20, Niceville

Winn-Dixie Shopping Plaza, 4512 E. Highway 20, Niceville Cost: Free admission. Great entertainment: Joe Occhipinti German Band, musician Gary Schmitz, accordionist Walter Kasprzyk, Highsteppers Dance Troupe, Coco the Clown

Sept. 24

Ye Olde Brothers Brewery

When: 3-9 p.m.

3-9 p.m. Where: 4458 U.S. Highway 87, Navarre

4458 U.S. Highway 87, Navarre Cost: Free admission. There will be live music from 5-9 p.m. and two traditional German Fest Biers brewed at the brewery will be featured

Sept. 30-Oct. 1

30A Craft Beer & Spirits Festival

When: 6 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday

6 p.m. Friday, 5 p.m. Saturday Where: Gulf Place, 95 Laura Hamilton Boulevard, Santa Rosa Beach

Gulf Place, 95 Laura Hamilton Boulevard, Santa Rosa Beach Cost: $45 one-day general admission. 100 percent of all proceeds benefit the Seaside School Foundation

Oct. 1

Juana’s Oktoberfest Beer Tasting

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Noon to 4 p.m. Where: Juana’s Pagodas, 1451 Navarre Beach Causeway, Navarre

Juana’s Pagodas, 1451 Navarre Beach Causeway, Navarre Cost: $20 to taste

Oct. 8

Houndsfest 2016

When: Noon to 5 p.m.

Noon to 5 p.m. Where: Idyll Hounds Brewing Co., 845 Serenoa Road, Santa Rosa Beach

Idyll Hounds Brewing Co., 845 Serenoa Road, Santa Rosa Beach Cost: $30 ticket

Oct. 13

Lagunitas Craft Beer Tasting Dinner

When: 6-9 p.m.

6-9 p.m. Where: Emerald Grande, 10 Harbor Boulevard, Destin

Emerald Grande, 10 Harbor Boulevard, Destin Cost: $65 per person plus gratuity and tax

Oct. 14-15

Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest at Sandestin

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, 1-6 p.m. Saturday

6-8 p.m. Friday, 1-6 p.m. Saturday Where: Baytowne Wharf Events Plaza, 244 Fisherman’s Cove, Miramar Beach

Baytowne Wharf Events Plaza, 244 Fisherman’s Cove, Miramar Beach Cost: Tickets range starting at $30. On Saturday there will be more than 200 domestic and international craft beers available for sampling

Oct. 14-16

Beaches Oktoberfest

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday

6-10 p.m. Friday, 1-10 p.m. Saturday and 1-8 p.m. Sunday Where: Jacksonville Beach Sea Walk Pavilion, 1st Street N., Jacksonville Beach

Jacksonville Beach Sea Walk Pavilion, 1st Street N., Jacksonville Beach Cost: Tickets range starting at $25

Nov. 5

Blues, Brews, and BBQ