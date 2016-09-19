Now that you have a rundown of local breweries and beer hot spots, why not a rundown of beer-infused food items? We here at Destin.com believe you can have your beer and eat it too!

There are many different methods of cooking with beer, and in the local area, breweries and restaurants shine in this aspect of culinary creativity.

Here, Brian O’Neill of Props Brewery shared how they utilize their craft beer into batters for several menu items.

“What we do is two things; it’s a dry-wet-dry process,” O’Neill said. “We use the brown ale for the wet process and for the dry part we use a mixture of flour and grain that we use for the beer. Our fried pickles and chicken tenders and our onion rings, the wet part is our beer and the dry part comes from what we use to make our beers as well.”

Props Brewery, Fort Walton Beach

Hummus

Our homemade garlic hummus with roasted red pepper, infused with our Flying Coffin IPA, served with carrots and celery along with choice of fried or baked pita chips.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Spicy chicken tenders with lettuce, red onion and jalapeno ranch dressing made with our 4 Kings Brown Ale.

Fish and Chips

We use our 4 Kings Brown Ale to batter our cod and serve it with our homemade cole slaw.

Ye Old Brothers Brewery, Navarre

Rueben

Freshly sliced corn beef topped with our YOBB Blackwater Stout sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese. Served on toasted marbled rye bread with a side of Thousand Island dressing.

Smoked meats

A new menu item that will include house-smoked meats infused with YOBB Porter.

World of Beer, Destin

Beer-brined crispy chicken sliders

Beer-brined chicken breast, fried crisp, southern style with dill pickles and our local IPA sauce served on two toasted brioche buns.

Guinness bratwurst

Guinness-infused Bratwurst with sauerkraut, sautéed onions and peppers and our house mustard in a toasted hoagie roll.

Beer can chicken

A half chicken marinated with our secret dry rub seasonings and slow-roasted with an Amber Lager. Served with a warm Italian Kale with sweet and sour red onions and our creamy garlic red-skinned mashed potatoes and pan gravy.

Fish & Tots

Crispy beer-battered cod served with tater tots, apple and kale coleslaw, and house-made tartar sauce.

IPA salmon

Fresh-grilled salmon, brushed with our Spicy IPA Glaze, red-skinned mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

McGuire’s Irish Pub, Destin & Pensacola

Dublin Seafood Platter

McGuire’s ale-battered fried shrimp, fried Calamari, grilled fish, and some Quahog clams.

McGuire’s ale-battered shrimp

Fried to a golden brown in pure, low-cholesterol peanut oil.

Fish & Chips

Free-range fresh fish caught daily in the Irish Sea by McGuire’s cousin Nathan and battered in McGuire’s Red Ale. Served with homemade coleslaw.