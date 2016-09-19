Ever heard of Tom Thumb Liquors? Don’t feel bad if you haven’t, as the location in Crestview is the first liquor store the company has launched. But now that you know about it, don’t waste any time before checking it out as the 2,500-square-foot location has a lot to offer when it comes to delicious adult beverages.

Craft beer on tap

This feature can be treated either as a try-before-you-buy or a craft growler station, as both are available. Store manager Constance Gordon said the beer options are always changing so it’s worth a stop any day to see what’s fresh and new in the store.

“We have 10 growler taps and we also rotate those out, so you can generally find one or two new beers every week to 10 days,” she said. “A lot of the craft beer on tap is available in our open-air beer cooler in six-pack and 12-pack cans or bottles.”

The growlers come in 32- and 64-ounce glass jars or a 64-ounce stainless steel container that keeps beer fresh and cold.

Wine sampling

A brand-new feature to the liquor store, Tom Thumb Liquors now offers wine sampling of up to eight select wines. The specially crafted wine chiller keeps the wine at ideal temperature and perfectly aerates it to bring out the most flavor.

“We always have four white wines and four red wines and we change them out regularly,” Gordon said. “We also have a new chilled section to allow customers to take them home and enjoy!”

Cigar humidor

Another new addition to the liquor store is that you can now buy premium cigars. While picking up your liquor, be sure to check out the temperature-controlled humidor.

“We are continuing to expand our product offerings with a variety of different priced cigars,” Gordon said, noting that the store carries everything from high-end to mid-range cigars.

Liquors

Of course, any store with the word “liquor” in the title is going to carry a variety of liquors, and Tom Thumb Liquors does not disappoint. The aisles throughout the store are called out by liquor type from tequila and rum to vodka, cordials, bourbon and mixes; Tom Thumb Liquors carries a large variety of it all.

“We have pretty much everything you can imagine,” Gordon said. “If we don’t have it, and it’s available, we can order it.”

Drive thru

Say what! Drive through liquors? This you have to try! You don’t even have to get out of the comfort of your own car to grab your wine for dinner or that 12-pack of beer for your friend’s barbeque tonight.

Tom Thumb Liquors also has all the items you need for making cocktails, such as lemons and mixers. They even have Styrofoam coolers so you don’t have to worry about a thing!

Knowledgeable staff

Wanting to try something new with your cocktail but not sure what? Remember a wine’s flavor but not the brand? Don’t worry, the staff at Tom Thumb Liquors can help.

“We train our associates on the various types of liquor,” Gordon said, “and can help you find products, recipes and pairings, or suggest new brands to try.”

Tom Thumb points

If you have a Tom Thumb rewards card, get ready to save some big bucks on gasoline, as you get bonus points for purchases.

“When you shop here you get four points for every dollar spent, and for every 100 points, you get 10 cents off per gallon of gas,” Gordon said. “You can earn up to $1 off per gallon on up to 35 gallons, so it’s a really great deal for our customers.”