by Savannah Evanoff

Frank Bello’s voice is hoarse but not from pumping up the crowds at an Anthrax show.

The Anthrax bassist and self-proclaimed “fan boy” just woke up from a long night, chanting every lyric from the front section of an AC/DC concert.

“I was going nuts for Angus (Young) last night,” Bello said. “I had my hands up singing every single song … I will never lose being a fan.”

On the Thursday morning, Bello nurses his first cup of coffee on a tour bus outside the Heinz Field Stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. Two more and he will be “ready to rock” for tonight’s Anthrax concert, he said.

“I’m two cups away from today,” Bello said.

Anthrax, one of the “Big Four” American metal bands, is on tour promoting its new album “For All Kings.” The group will perform at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Club L.A. in Destin.

What’s it like being on tour with you guys?

Right now, you’d just be bored, because I think everyone’s recovering from AC/DC last night. It was a band unit, and it was just a crazy, crazy time. It was fan time. It was a time to celebrate why we do this … I was so close to Angus. I couldn’t have been more than four feet from Angus on stage. I was just fan boy. I was taking pictures and yelling every word … I never want to lose that part of me being a fan. That’s why we do it.

I looked at Angus on stage and said, ‘That’s why we do it.’ It inspired me. It totally inspired me.

What was the inspiration behind “For All Kings”?

Just write good songs. All you want to do as a songwriter/musician/fan – we’re all the same. We’re fans writing music that want to get us going, meet that fire in your belly. To write an Anthrax record, quite honestly, it has to meet that. You have to live these songs, because we all know we’ll be playing these songs for over two years on tour and living these songs … All you can do is write the songs that make you feel that way … Thankfully, a lot of people are connecting with this record. There’s nothing more satisfying than hearing that, after 35 years, people are saying “This is your best album to-date.” That’s the best compliment you can get. It puts you on a high.

Was it challenging to create an album that met the same level as previous Anthrax albums?

You can’t try to compete with your previous work. Who the hell wants to compete with anything? All you can do is what’s in you now. Anthrax, as we speak, are in a really great place of writing. I just think after all these years, we know who we are … we know what’s gonna be good and what’s gonna get us going.

Is there a song you’re most excited to perform?

Here’s the test of a record that I love … after all the time I’ve had this record, from the demos to the actual record, and I can still play this record from beginning to end and completely be on that roller coaster ride as a fan. That’s the test of the record. Ten years from now, I can listen to that record, because I’m so proud of it. It really has quote on quote, the goods. It’s like a journey from the beginning song to the last song. I have weekly favorite songs.

What is the message behind “For All Kings”?

I can only tell you what it means for me. I think everyone should take it in and get their own meaning out of it. I’ve always loved to do that with the bands I love. “For All Kings” – it’s being your own king in whatever kingdom you have and being responsible for your own kingdom and your life. That’s what it means for me … you can be your own king in your kingdom … It can go in any part of life. Doesn’t need to be a musician, just in your home life. The plumber. The electrician. Whatever. They can be, in their own life. Be responsible for your own life. Be the king of your kingdom.

Why would you tell an old or new fan to come to the show?

If you like energy and you want to forget about life’s problems for an hour-and-a-half or an hour. This is it. This is what people tell me. They forget about their problems and rage.

How many more albums will Anthrax put out?

Who knows? I don’t look past tomorrow, quite honestly.