E.O.Wilson Biophilia Center

Want to get back to nature this weekend? The E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center is hosting the 2nd Annual Biophilia Center Family Fun 5K Nature Hike as part of it’s partnership with the Florida Department of Health. After the hike booths will be available with educational health information, interactive exhibits and goodie bags for the hike finishers. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the hike starting at 8 a.m. For more information visit www.eowilsoncenter.org call 850-835-1824.

Eggs on the Beach

Get ready for something tasty as this weekend marks the 3rd Annual Big Green Egg EggFest BBQ Competition. The fun day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach with tastings, live music and lots of activities for the whole family. Tickets can be purchased online at www.eggsonthebeach.com or at the gate the day of the event.

Seaside Farmer’s Market

Ready to browse the booths of local bakers, farmers and crafters at the Seaside Farmer’s Market this Saturday? You will find everything from fresh produce to handmade soaps and the setting, in quaint Seaside right by the Gulf will be the perfect Saturday pick-me-up. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in the downtown area of Seaside. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/seasidefarmersmarket/.

Grand Boulevard Farmer’s Market

Kick off the weekend right with a trip to Grand Boulevard to enjoy local vendors at the Farmer’s Market. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, you can peruse the booths and find fresh local produce, jams, salsas, breads and juices as well as unique gift items for friends and family. The Farmer’s Market will be held at 600 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Boulevard-Farmers-Market-282661901906484/?fref=ts.

Baytowne Wharf

As summer eases to an end, the perfect evening weather of September opens up new possibilities. At the Village of Baytowne Wharf this means September Saturdays get underway. Come on out each Saturday night to enjoy college football, live music and other specials. This Saturday, Sept. 24 enjoy the melodies of Bryan Bludsworth from 5-7 p.m. and the tunes of Forrest Williams from 7-9 p.m. at the Events Plaza Stage.

Passport to Fashion

Sip while you shop and enter to win something spectacular this Sunday at the Sandestin Family Retail Shops in the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Pick up a passport at Barefoot Princess and tour all of the shops to gain stamps on your passport. All the while, enjoy shopping, sipping on cocktails and munching on brunch treats at each stop. Finally enter to win the grand prize worth $2,600 back at the Barefoot Princess. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/shopsandestin/.

Saturday Concerts

Zack Rosicka will perform at the Sunset Bay Café at 5 p.m.

Blair Colson will play at Edward’s Fine Food & Wine at 6 p.m.

Mike and Leo will play at The Perfect Pig at 6 p.m.

The Dream Band will perform at John Wehner’s Village Door at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Concerts