October is the month Destin locals look forward to year round and for a good reason; perfect weather, great fishing, and tons of outdoor festivities the whole family can enjoy. So here is the low-down on what to expect at the 68th Annual Destin Fishing Rodeo.

1: Expect a huge kickoff

Each year the fishing rodeo begins with much pomp and circumstance on the floating wharf behind AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar in Destin. This year will be no different as the days leading up to October 1st will be filled with fun and festivities.

Sept. 23-25: Big Mac Classic– This local fishing competition always comes the weekend before the rodeo and helps raise money for the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida. Registration begins at 4 p.m. Sept. 23.

Sept. 24: Kids Cane Pole Classic– As part of the Big Mac Classic, kids are invited to join in the fun with their very own competition from 10-11:30 a.m. This free event allows children under the age of 12 to fish, win awards and meet Ronald McDonald himself. Cane poles and bait are provided, and each child will receive a fishing pole for participating.

Sept. 28: Rock the Docks & Captains and Mates Kick Off Party– From 4-6 p.m. an exclusive gathering will get underway at AJ’s with captains and crews registering and learning the rules for this year’s rodeo, but from 6-8 p.m. the party spills out into the harbor with food and drink specials and a live performance from The Modern Eldorados on the Big Game Stage.

Oct. 2: Rodeo 5K Run– Each year the Rodeo kicks off with a 5K run benefitting the Miss Destin Scholarship Fund. For more information on the run call 850-496-0590.

2: Enjoy the best Gulf seafood Destin has to offer

What’s better than combining a festival dedicated to delicious Gulf seafood with the competitive atmosphere of the famed Destin Fishing Rodeo? The Destin Seafood Festival, held Sept. 30- Oct. 2, will put you in the mood to watch anglers come in to weigh-in their catches and see if they make the rodeo leader board. There will be so much happening down along the Destin Harbor Boardwalk, you won’t want to leave! However, if festival food is not your choice fare, don’t worry there are plenty of local seafood restaurants on the Destin harbor to choose from.

3: Hear tons of Destin fishing folklore

It’s no secret that Destin is known for it’s fishing and to celebrate that fact rodeo weigh-master Bruce Cheves makes sure to include stories of years past to entertain the crowds while waiting for the next boat to come in. You will hear stories of the largest catches, the craziest thing Cheves has seen brought to the weigh-ins, and many other captain’s tales from yester-year.

4: See sharks up close

Every Saturday in October is Shark Saturday at the Destin Fishing Rodeo. What does that mean? You will get to see all types of Gulf sharks come in to the docks as anglers compete for the cash prize of landing the largest shark. Expect to see hammerheads, mako, tiger sharks and bull sharks among the competition.

5: Get in on the fun

The Destin Fishing Rodeo is not just for the anglers and captains, and it’s not just a spectator sport for the crowd. Throughout the month there are activities, concerts and prize giveaways for those sitting in the audience, so make sure to come by often to see what the docks hold.

Every Saturday in October- The HarborWalk Village will host Fish the Days and Rock the Nights with live music at 7 p.m. on the Main Stage and fireworks over the harbor at 9 p.m.

Oct. 7: Kids Fall Festival and Wagon Parade- This event is just for the kids and helps them get in on the fun of fall in Florida. This free event features arts and crafts, face painting, live music and games from 2-4 p.m. Then at 5 p.m. it’s time for the kid’s Wagon Parade. Each wagon is decorated in a nautical theme and kids can win prizes for the most creative “floats.” For more information visit www.ajsdestin.com.

6: The Rodeo does Halloween right

You will see all sorts of characters down on the docks during the last week of October. Everyone gets in on the costume fun as people become fish, food, or just downright frightful. Join in on the fun and dress up yourself, and even participate in some of the contests and events happening right down by all the fishing action.

Oct. 22: Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening & Costume Contest- Enjoy a one-of-a-kind night at AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar with this themed party at 10 p.m. Dress to impress in your most appealing character from the Rocky Horror Picture Show and take part in the competition with $500 as the grand prize. Participants will also receive a free Rocky Horror survival kit.

Oct. 29: Adult Halloween Costume Contest- This all-out Halloween party will be hopping in AJ’s Club Bimini. The party gets started after 10 p.m. with prizes awards to the craziest costume ensembles. The grand prize is $1,000 so don’t miss out on this epic party.

Oct. 31: Final Night!- For Halloween fun the entire family can enjoy, come down to the docks for the final night of the Destin Fishing Rodeo, you won’t be disappointed. Everyone from the weigh master and judges to the boat captains and anglers will be dressed in costume and having fun. Bring the kiddos and they can trick-or-treat along the Destin Harbor Boardwalk at all the vendors in the HarborWalk Village. AJ’s even has a special for the kids; if they are in costume, they eat free from 5-7 p.m. The night ends with a fireworks show.