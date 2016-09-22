by Annie Blanks

The 21st annual Mattie Kelly Festival of the Arts is gearing up for another exciting year.

MKAF Artist Market Chair Deb Nissley said visitors can expect much of the same signature events and displays as previous years, as well as some special new additions.

“This year, we will have special second generation Florida Highwayman painter A.J. Brown,” Nissley said. The Highwaymen were 26 self-taught African American painters who have been selling their work on the road since the 1950s, when they couldn’t sell their work at white galleries.

Brown has also donated an original painting valued at $2,275, which will be raffled off and all proceeds will be donated to MKAF.

In addition to Brown, the festival will host 100 other painters from 10 different states, and one from Estonia. Throughout the festival, six local and regional musicians and bands will perform, including Drew Tillman, Roman Street and Jeff Glickman and the Panhandle All Stars.

“More than 20 years later we are proud to offer a world-class cultural art event that truly is a celebration of art, music, food and fun,” said Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation CEO Marcia Hull. “This is a great way to gather with family and friends in the great outdoors to relax, hear live music, have a bite to eat and a glass of wine and, of course, stroll our beautiful Village green taking in the amazing talent of a range of artists who venture here from all across the country (and even Europe!) to be showcased in one of

Destin’s beloved fall events.”

In addition to art and music, festival goers can enjoy ‘Cuisine on the Green’, featuring a variety of local culinary options, including Jim N’ Nicks and The Big Red Truck.

This year’s festival will also have a special kids’ tent, which will feature collaborative art, face and pumpkin painting and much more.

“The arts are for everyone, and our festival has something for everyone,” Hull said.

All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit the MKAF’s art and cultural initiatives.

The festival will take place at the MKAF Cultural Arts Village in Destin Oct. 29-30.