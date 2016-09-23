Sewing is one trade or hobby that will never go out of style because, well, sewing is style! Now Destin has a new place for those who love sewing, quilting, crafting or even creating custom designs on vinyl; The Sewing Corner in Miramar Beach.

The store was opened just three months ago by husband and wife team Jefferey and Kathy Garrett. The two, originally from Alabama, said they are dedicated to bringing quality products, education and a warm inviting atmosphere to every customer’s shopping experience.

“This has been years in the making,” said Jefferey of the store’s journey to brick and mortar. “Kathy is an artist and six years ago she turned a hobby into a means of providing for the family.”

Kathy explained how the couple travelled throughout the country teaching appliqué and embroidery techniques at sewing conferences and tradeshows, but always dreamed of owning their own fabric store and training center.

“Our customers always asked, “Can we come learn from you guys in one spot?” rather than the two of us traveling from Georgia to California,” Kathy said. “Many people are now traveling from all over the southeast to Destin for classes and to purchase machines and fabrics.”

The Garretts said that beyond their sales inventory, their real hope with the store is to create an atmosphere for creativity and learning.

“Part of what we do in our store is offer classes,” said Jefferey. “Here at The Sewing Corner we are trying to provide state-of-the-art technology to help assist in training. Kathy and I wanted to not only provide the best in the industry, we wanted this to be a place where all crafters can come and feel comfortable.”

“This is one location where you can get machines, beautiful fabrics and classes with guest speakers from the industry that come here to teach,” added Kathy.

Although high on the education and customer service side, The Sewing Corner does carry it’s weight in product with 5,000 bolts of designer fabric, Brother and Floriani sewing machines as well as Siser and Oracal vinyl heat presses.

“It’s truly designer fabric, you can’t buy these fabrics at other stores,” Kathy said listing off specialty brands such as Michael Miller, Moda, Riley Blake, Westminster and Art Gallery. “There is a little something for everyone from sewers, quilters, vinyl designers and crafters and it’s really sewing for all ages, from the new young sewers to heirloom sewers.”

The store offers a large sales floor on one side and then opens up on to a training facility on the other side set up for about 50 people to take classes at a time. There are also several spaces throughout the store that lend to the inviting atmosphere the Garrett’s strive for including a small lounge in the entrance, a large central table for cutting and congregating and even a small kitchen in the back for snacks and refreshments during class breaks.

“For me the heart of it is a warm and welcoming place to fellowship with people who are like-minded, to foster creativity and to help others learn more about this skill and hobby,” said Kathy. “We just felt like the Destin area could benefit from the training, fabrics and store all in one location.”

Want to Go?

The Sewing Corner is located at 73 Business Centre Drive in Miramar Beach. To find a schedule of sewing classes visit the store website at www.thesewingcorner.com or call 850-424-7779.