by Savannah Evanoff

Vern Yip knows there are two types of design books: informational and picture books.

When the long-time interior designer and HGTV veteran decided to write his own book, he combined the two, he said.

“Vern Yip’s Design Wise” offers three parts: one for detailed design rules, a behind-the-scenes look at Yip’s three homes and cheat sheets to reference.

It doesn’t matter if you live in a large house like Yip’s house in Atlanta, a small apartment like his in New York or a traditional-sized home like his in Rosemary Beach, he said.

“These rules all work no matter what size home you live in and no matter what style you personally have,” Yip said.

Yip will host a book-signing at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at The Hidden Lantern Bookstore, 84 N. Barrett Square, Rosemary Beach.

Yip answered some questions in a phone interview with the Northwest Florida Daily News.

What made you decide to write a book?

People had asked me at many points in my career to write a book. … I didn’t want to just put out a book to put out a book with my name on it. I wanted to put out something that was going to problem-solve and be really useful … I think that a lot of that information, it’s the stuff everybody wants to know. Oftentimes, it’s the lack of that information that paralyzes people, that makes them scared to move forward with designing a room. So much of design, so much of pulling a room together, is very explainable and not mysterious. It is predicated on the fact that so much of our world is standardized.

Was this book meant to be consumed from beginning to end or used for reference?

I think you can consume it either way … We’re a two-career family. We’re very, very busy like most people. The people I design for are similar to me. They lead busy lives and are juggling kids and dogs. Oftentimes, you just don’t have time to consume something from beginning to end. You just need to get to that piece of information you need quickly. I designed the book to be usable in that fashion, if you want.

Can people with a low budget use these same design rules for their homes?

Exactly the same rules. These rules aren’t predicated on the budget that you have to design with. I just want people to go in with their eyes open. Whether you hang a $3 framed poster or a $26 million masterpiece, you’re still supposed to hang it 60 inches from finished floor to center.

What are the most common mistakes people make when designing their homes?

There are two things: No.1 not really putting enough time into the planning process. There are a lot of people who want to get going, they just want to immediately buy furniture and immediately start painting walls. I appreciate that enthusiasm, but, oftentimes, without the planning ahead, it leads to something that’s less fulfilling. I’m trying to get people to put together rooms they will be happy with long term … It’s not a bargain at the end of the day if it’s the wrong size, if it doesn’t fulfill what you need it to fulfill functionally.

The second mistake is people feeling like they have to recreate something that they see in a showroom or recreate what they see in the pages of a catalog or magazine. They think their home is supposed to look a certain way, and they just kinda do that. It never ends up lasting … because it’s not really who they are. You need to have your home be a manifestation of who you are.

How can people find their design style?

If you’re having a tough time articulating what you really love. Look through magazines. Look through books. Start noting what it is you respond to. Use a pad of sticky notes. Every time you see something that puts a smile on your face or really moves you or you love it, tag it. Don’t limit yourself to images of interiors or spaces. It could be a plate of spaghetti. It could be a puppy running in a field … You’ll start noticing some threads of consistency in everything you like. That’s a good foundation for beginning to build a space.

How did you end up with a home in Rosemary Beach?

I fell in love with Rosemary Beach when I was an intern at my first job in Atlanta. We used to come down and stay in a different house in Seaside, just all the architecture and interior design interns, just because we loved it. On one of those trips, we heard that there was a town developing called Rosemary Beach, and there was hardly anything there. It was mostly just a trailer on the side of 30A that was serving as a sales office … I really loved the sense of community that was going to be developed. I loved the architecture. I loved the colors. It was a dream that I held close to my heart for a long time and so grateful to have fulfilled.

Do you have any advice for people designing beach homes, specifically?

What I encourage people to think about when they’re designing beach houses is to maybe remove the word beach in front of it and everything you think about it when it comes to cliché designs. Because, at the end of the day, what you want is a house you can really relax in. That might not be mermaid towel hooks. That might not mean hanging starfish everywhere. Open your mind up and allow yourself to think about how to create the mood that you want to create in that space … think about the colors, items and textures all the things that make you feel the way you want to feel when you’re there.