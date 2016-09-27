Coffee lovers have a new reason to rejoice in Destin, as the very first coffee roasting company has been launched by way of Destin Coffee Co. Husband and wife duo, Allison Ragan and Tom Khan began roasting and packaging their craft coffee just four months ago, and already the product has begun to pick up steam in local farmers markets and

restaurants.

“Allison’s dad, Dan Ragan has been in the coffee business for over 30 years and owned Joe Ragan’s Coffee in the D.C. area until just about five years ago,” Khan said when asked how the couple got into the coffee business. “That’s how we got our expertise. She grew up around coffee and learned a lot from her dad and she’s always wanted to do something in the coffee industry.”

The two began experimenting with roasting coffee earlier this year, shortly after Khan got out of the military, and the hobby quickly turned into a passion.

“We started in our garage, using a popcorn popper from the ‘80s,” Khan said. “We did a lot of research on the internet and learned a lot by trial and error.”

Now, the couple roasts out of a shared space in Santa Rosa Beach and can be found on weekends at the farmer’s market in Grand Boulevard with freshly roasted coffee ready for the taking.

“We are just super excited about everything,” said Ragan. “Getting to be the first to roast in Destin is just amazing, and also being able to share a passion that people can really enjoy.”

When it comes to their process of coffee roasting, the couple said every step takes extreme attention to detail.

“The quality of the beans themselves is what really matters in a good coffee coast,” said Khan. “We use 100 percent single origin coffee beans and we roast only five pounds at time so we can really roast to our customer’s needs.”

Khan said so far Destin Coffee Company has roasted beans from Guatemala, Honduras, Ethiopia, Brazil and Indonesia (Sumatra) and never cuts or mixes their roasts.

“Craft coffee and specialty coffee has to be single origin, that’s what gives us our quality and flavor,” said Khan. “We want people to taste the flavors of those countries as each origin has it’s own unique flavor profile.”

Ragan added that as local roasters they are excited to bring Destin it’s own unique flavor as well.

“We roast to order and we really want to make coming to Destin something special from the very first cup of coffee,” she said. “Once you’ve had a fresh roasted cup of coffee, you won’t want to go back. Our goal is to get people consuming coffee within the first 30 days of us roasting it.”

When asked if they had plans to open their own coffee shop, the two said they do dream of opening a café and roasting combo in the future.

“It would be great to have a little coffee shop in Destin with a roasting station inside of it so that people are truly immersed in the environment of craft coffee roasting when they walk in,” said Allison.

“It’s been crazy because we have the name Destin Coffee Co., and people think we are much bigger but we are constantly evolving our product line, packaging and recipes and we want to be always changing for the better, always improving our product,” added Khan.

For now, Destin Coffee Co. can be found at the Grand Boulevard and Niceville farmer’s markets as well as at The Destin Diner and K.I.S.S. Bakery in Destin, Vintage Wines in Miramar Beach and Café Bienville in Niceville.

For more information visit www.destincoffeeco.com, find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Destincoffeeco/?fref=ts.