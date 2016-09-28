This weekend is jam packed with amazing local events. Fall is here, and the festivities just keep a rolling into town!

Northwest Florida Tri-County Fair

This year the theme of the fair is “Where the road ends and the fun begins.” The Tri-County Fair is good old fashioned fun with rides, carnival food, local exhibits, live entertainment and 4-H animal exhibits. The fair will be in town at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds from Sept. 27-Oct. 1 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily and from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 1. For more information visit http://nwffair.com/.

Destin Seafood Festival

The 38th annual Destin Seafood Festival is shaping up to be another great event for the city of Destin this year. This year’s celebration will be the weekend of Sept. 30 through Oct. 2 and will be held at its usual location, a mile-and-a-half section of the Destin harbor boardwalk. More than 170 art, craft and food vendors will set up tents and food trucks along the harbor for festival patrons to indulge in while listening to live music and taking in the sunset on the harbor. The seafood festival is free and open to the public. For more information visit http://www.destinseafoodfestival.com/

Destin Fishing Rodeo

The Destin Fishing Rodeo is the longest standing Destin fishing tournament as it is set this year to kick off the 68th annual event October 1st. The fishing rodeo is a month long tournament with fierce competition between local, and visiting anglers for the largest fish caught in each category. The anglers aren’t the only ones having fun during the tournament however, as the docks behind AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar become a stage for fish weigh-ins and Weigh-master Bruce Cheves entertains with tails of fishing rodeos from days gone by. This is an event you won’t want to miss! The Destin Fishing Rodeo runs from Oct. 1-31 daily with weigh-ins, local give-aways and other fun events happening on the Destin harbor each night. For more information visit

http://www.destinfishingrodeo.org

Seaside Farmer’s Market

Ready to browse the booths of local bakers, farmers and crafters at the Seaside Farmer’s Market this Saturday? You will find everything from fresh produce to handmade soaps and the setting, in quaint Seaside right by the Gulf will be the perfect Saturday pick-me-up. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 in the downtown area of Seaside. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/seasidefarmersmarket/.

Grand Boulevard Farmer’s Market

Kick off the weekend right with a trip to Grand Boulevard to enjoy local vendors at the Farmer’s Market. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, you can peruse the booths and find fresh local produce, jams, salsas, breads and juices as well as unique gift items for friends and family. The Farmer’s Market will be held at 600 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Boulevard-Farmers-Market-282661901906484/?fref=ts.

Monet Monet Maker’s Market

Monet Monet in Grayton beach is hosting a monthly artist show Saturday, October 1st from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. where shoppers can interact with local artists while perusing the many fine art pieces available for purchase. The setting at Monet Monet is reminiscent of famous impressionist painter Claude Monet’s home in France with gardens, and lily ponds. The house is located at 100 E. County Hwy. 30A in Grayton Beach. For more information call 850-865-1531.

Bloody Mary Festival

Want to start your day with a taste-bud vacation? Check out The Market Shops this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a taste of 30 of the areas delicious Bloody Mary’s. Restaurants and bars along the Emerald Coast will be there representing the best concoctions they can offer while you sip and shop. The event proceeds go to support Sinfonia Gulf Coast.

30A Craft Beer and Spirits Festival

Formerly the Destin Beer Festival, this will be the inaugural 30A Craft Beer and Spirits Festival. This year the festival will be held Friday, Sept. 30 from 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2-5 p.m. at Gulf Place and will include more than 100 craft beers and spirits for sampling as well as food items from local restaurants. Live music will also be available for entertainment throughout the event. Cost is $45 one-day general admission and 100 percent of all proceeds benefit the Seaside School Foundation.

Saturday Concerts

Blair Colson will perform at Edward’s Fine Food & Wine at 6 p.m.

The Red Bar Jazz Band will play at The Red Bar in Grayton Beach at 6 p.m.

Delta Blues with Kent Duchaine will put on a show at The REP Theatre at 7:30 p.m. For tickets visit http://lovetherep.com/kent-duchaine-is-livetherep/.

The Dream Band will play at John Wehner’s Village Door at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Concerts