by Savannah Evanoff

The Destin Seafood Festival is the ultimate local experience.

Jamie Hall, entertainment coordinator for the HarborWalk Village Stage, said if someone from out of town asked where to get a local experience, she would recommend the festival.

“It wouldn’t necessarily be a cookie-cutter festival experience where you’d have to eat gator on a stick and funnel cake,” Hall said. “You could get the local fish tacos. You could really get the local baked goods, the local craft beers, you name it.”

The Destin Charter Boat Association’s festival will feature local food, music and shopping.

Jami Jones, festival chairwoman, said the event is a combination of volunteer efforts, sponsorships and community.

“The whole community comes together and puts this on for the community,” Jones said. “If that energy wasn’t there, that camaraderie, it just wouldn’t happen.”

Want to go?

When: 4-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Along the Destin Harbor and Harbor Boardwalk.

Cost: Admission is free.

Parking: There is parking available, and the event will feature free shuttle services. Shuttle pick-up locations include Big Kahuna’s Water and Adventure Park, 1007 U.S. Highway 98, Destin, and in front of Target, 853 Harbor Boulevard, Destin.

For more information, visit destinseafoodfestival.com.

Music

The Destin Seafood Festival will offer a variety of music at three stages: Destin City Stage, HarborWalk Village Stage and AJ’s Game Stage.

Destin City Stage

Hal Aiken, entertainment coordinator for the Destin City Stage, said the Destin City Stage will feature local talent from Pensacola to Panama City.

“My goal is to just continually roll through good local talent,” Aiken said. “Variety is the key.”

Destin City Stage will feature Southern Drawl Band, a country and Southern rock group from Nashville; The Decoys, a rhythm and blues band; and many others. There will be something for everybody, Aiken said.

No matter what the band, Aiken always informs it of one thing.

“I tell them, ‘You are standing on the most beautiful stage you’ll ever probably play on in your life … ” Aiken said. “You’re looking at Destin Harbor. You’re looking at East Pass. You’re looking at the Gulf of Mexico. It’s just an awesome view.”

HarborWalk Village Stage

You will know when the festival begins, because the Village Brass Band will kick it off with a second line.

A second line is a traditional jazz party in the street where people march behind the band.

“They do traditional roaming jazz brass band music, which is jam in the street, walk up with a cocktail in your hand, dance for a few minutes and everybody marches behind them …” Hall said.

The band will do a second line three or four times throughout the festival.

“It really keeps that mobile party atmosphere going on,” Hall said.

The HarborWalk Village Stage will feature January Noise, a rock and pop cover band; Roman Street, brothers out of Mobile, Alabama, who perform various genres with the guitar and Modern Eldorados, a rockabilly and Americana group also from Mobile.

The Modern Eldorados are vintage and stylish, Hall said. The lead vocalist, Gretsch Lyles, lives in-character, she said.

“He comes in with a beautiful, tailored jacket and he’s got those ornate guitars,” Hall said. “He plays it as if it’s his girlfriend and he dances with it.

The band transcends generations, Hall said.

AJ’s Game Stage

AJ’s Game Stage will kick off early with Forrest Williams Band at noon.

Dan Collins, entertainment coordinator for the AJ’s Game Stage, said the show is for people who want to get there early before the festival begins. Festival attendees might stop by the stage because of its timing, Collins said.

“It’s sometimes hard to get the husband off the couch, because it’s always football Saturday … “ Collins said. “We have all the games on our Jumbotron screen outside, so they can walk up and down, see the bands and check the scores.”

The stage will also feature AJ’s seasonal house bands such as Jacob Mohr Band and Black Eyed Blonde. It will end the festival with Yamadeo, a reggae band new to the festival.

Children’s activities

Children will have plenty to do at the festival.

The East Pass Marina Kids Zone will feature a petting zoo, pony rides and kids games. The HarborWalk Kids Fun Zone will feature hamster balls, a rock climbing wall and a zipline.

The festival will also host its annual Mingo Toss, a fish-tossing contest, behind the Destin City Stage at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Other festival amenities