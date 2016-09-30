The Destin Fishing Rodeo gets underway this weekend so as a nod to all your faithful fish-heads we have this final episode of What’s Biting for the season. Capt. Steven Pixley gives us the low-down on what he will be catching over the next month. Also make sure to keep up with Destin.com on the Rodeo Rap! Live daily updates from the docks during the month of October!

