Turin Natonio is a dare devil. He decided to step out on a limb two months ago and launch a new business concept in Destin and rightly name it Dare Devil Society.

“The concept is creative events that really come to the client,” Natonio said describing his business. “There are a variety of things we can do. Some examples are fire on the beach with tables full of wine or a local paella chef coming in with paired Spanish wines and just talk about them.”

Natonio explained that he built his business concept around event planning, catering and liquor, beer and wine education. With his extensive background in the hospitality and food and beverage industry, Natonio said he believes he has a lot to offer the Destin community.

“Out of high school I had a passion for the hotel end of the restaurant industry so I went to college at Webber

International University. After years of school and my connections in the industry I stood away from hotels and got into food and beverage and got into restaurants and I loved it.”

Over the course of his career Natonio said he has worked for Walt Disney World, celebrity chefs, private restaurant groups and headed up his own restaurant in Atlanta.

“It came really natural to me and I stuck with it,” he said. “I got the opportunity to work under Chef Roy Yamaguchi and learn a great amount about Hawaiian fusion cuisine. I was one of the youngest managing partners with a private restaurant group in Atlanta and I worked at some very high volume restaurants that had tremendous liquor and wine programs.”

Now, taking his knowledge of fine dining, wine, beer and spirits, and melding it with his creative entrepreneur mind-set, Natonio came up with the best of both worlds with Dare Devil Society.

“The concept came with the cost of going out to eat,” he said. “A lot of people think it’s expensive to eat out and even more expensive and complicated to put on an event at home, but it doesn’t take a lot to do an event at home and one of our goals is that it doesn’t cost a lot of money and it’s fairly easy to do. We will work with your budget.”

Adults looking for a good, yet relaxed time are the target audience for the Dare Devil Society. Each event is centered around spirits and kicking your feet up with packages such as The Villain: Mimosas in the Morning, Daggers & Bubbles: Oysters and Champagne and The Apocalypse: Blind Tasting, even the names lend to an adventurous-sounding good time. Natonio said that his niche is small events, hospitality training and making sure everyone has a good time.

“I was always told, if you don’t have great service in hospitality, it doesn’t matter what you have it’s not going to do well,” said Natonio. The core of what I do is events. I don’t have to do events that focus on educational piece, but that is just something we can bring to the table. The idea with the training is to offer team building on liquor beer and wine. When you incorporate spirits into anything it makes it fun.”

As for the society side of his business, Natonio said he hopes the unique business model will bring both vendors and customers together over the common ground of a great atmosphere, great service, great food and beverage products and a good time.

“I try to connect the community and businesses,” he said. “I want to work with local purveyors and give them business as I’m giving discounts to the consumers. As we grow the society part of the venture, we can go to places with wines, such as Sonoma, and Bourbon country, it’s all about great word of mouth.”

Want to Go?

The Dare Devil Society has no store front as of now to save on overhead costs, but can be found online at www.daredevilsociety.org or by calling Turin Natonio directly at 404-790-5585.