by Tina Harbuck

While the word “rodeo” may conjure up pictures of bull riding and calf roping, it has a different meaning in the south end of Okaloosa County where Destin will be celebrating its longest tradition – the 68th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo.

For the entire month of October anglers from all over the country will converge on Destin and try and catch the big one in hopes of taking home a trophy, cash prize or just plain bragging rights.

“Last year we had people from 38 states, three countries and who knows how many cities from all over the United States fish in the rodeo,” said Helen Donaldson, executive director for the Destin Fishing Rodeo.

“We estimate that we probably do about 15,000 room nights just for the rodeo alone, but it’s probably more than that,” Donaldson added.

The rodeo has about 35,000 anglers who go out on charter boats all month long for six and 12 hour trips. The boats take anywhere from six to 80 passengers per day.

“When they are paying their daily fees, staying in hotels, eating in restaurants and doing grocery shopping … it’s in the millions of dollars that the rodeo brings to this area,” Donaldson said.

In 2015, the rodeo had 275 vessels fish the month-long event with 905 species making the leader board and many more just hitting the scales, though not big enough to bump anybody off.

Donaldson is shooting for a total 315 boats to register for this year’s event, a far cry from that first rodeo 68 years ago.

Rodeo remembered

The first rodeo was held in May of 1948 and was put together by people like Howard Marler, Jewel Melvin and Willie Marler to bring folks to Destin. It was later moved to October to extend the fishing season.

Capt. Howard Marler of the Mystery and his angler won the rodeo that year with a 36-pound, 2-ounce king mackerel.

Although Capt. Marler and his son Capt. Bruce Marler have since passed away, Capt. Tommy Browning, who was 11 at the time, was also aboard that boat.

“Me and Bruce were deck handing,” Browning said of the first rodeo. “It was all just local boats, not many in it, about 20 boats.”

And the prize for the big king that first year was a kitchen sink, refrigerator and a kitchen stove.

For the first eight or 10 years, “it was all mostly local boats that fished,” Browning said.

But it didn’t take long for folks to find out about the “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village.”

“Long time ago people didn’t know where Destin was, but they know where it is for sure now,” Browning said.

Browning, who retired from chartering two years ago, fished most every rodeo and still holds the rodeo record for the largest king mackerel.

In 1977 Henry Hinkel, fishing with Capt. Browning, pulled in a 59 pound 12 ounce king mackerel. Hinkel donated the funds to build the Destin Fishing Rodeo office.

“I’ve caught the biggest in every division at one time or another,” Browning said.

Rodeo rewards

Although the big prize that first year was basically a new kitchen, by 1950 the grand prize for the largest edible fish was a lot in Destin donated by Tyler Calhoun worth $500 at the time.

The winning triggerfish was good for $25 cash, one windshield wiper and a dozen cans of beer, while the lucky angler with the winning grouper took home one electric stainless steel dish washing machine, one gas heater and one deck chair.

Today the prizes have changed somewhat.

“This year, courtesy of Centennial Bank, we are giving away Visa gift cards,” Donaldson said. “There are some cash prizes and Ships Chandler and Shimano have joined up to award those in the inshore division.”

Prizes this year total more than $100,000, according to the rodeo’s official website.

In addition to the gift cards, there are also rod and reels, pier passes, certificates, trophies and even a BOTE paddleboard up for grabs on those big catches.

Rodeo rules

But what fish can you catch?

The rodeo has a rules committee that governs all activities concerning the angler and fish eligibility.

In the early days, “There were 20 rules listed on one page,” Donaldson said. The rules were general and covered the types of fish that could be caught from sailfish to sheepshead.

Today, the rules take up about two pages in the rodeo book, covering 34 species in 20-plus divisions.

Included in those species are shark, blue marlin, grouper, king mackerel, cobia, flounder, sheepshead and barracuda to name a few.

As future state and federal fishing regulations change, so do the rodeo rules.

This year, due to federal regulations, anglers will not be able to weigh in red snapper, amberjack and triggerfish.

Rodeo wranglers

Who are the anglers that can wrangle with a fish?

“Everyone,” Donaldson said. “We have people that come and bring their corporate groups down and they book entire party boats two and three days out of the month to go fishing. And families come down during their fall break and fish.”

The rodeo is for private boats and charter boats but they must register their boat 24 hours before weighing in a fish.

If you don’t own a boat and still want to participate in the rodeo there is a Pier, Bridge, Jetty and Surf Division just for you. Entry fee is $25 and must be paid the day before entering a fish.

However, if you are fishing aboard a registered vessel there is no cost to enter your fish and a fish can win in many ways. There are daily awards, plus categories for women, juniors and seniors on the leader board.

For the youngster, 12-and-under, who weigh in a fish, they will receive a free rod and reel and a certificate recording their catch.

And as weigh master Bruce Cheves likes to say, “Bring me a fish and I’ll make you famous.”