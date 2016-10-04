Community Fall Festival

The City of Destin will host it’s 16th Annual Fall Festival at the Destin Community Center on October 17. The festivities include carnival booths with games and activities, a community cakewalk, inflatable rides for the kids, a costume contest and the annual Jack-O-Lantern carving contest. There will be prizes for the scariest, funniest and most original Jack-O-Lantern so come with a carved pumpkin and enter the contest! Carved pumpkins must be entered by 3 p.m. Oct. 17, and festival runs from 5-8 p.m. Admission to the festival is one non-perishable food item per person, and bring cash to purchase food or game tickets. For more information call 850-654-5184.

The Dark

This year Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge will host it’s famous haunted house “The Dark” at it’s Zoological Park in Crestview. A new concept for the event, The Dark will be a trail of terror instead of the traditional haunted house. The park will also be hosting a family fun zone for kids with a mini maze, a cookie decorating station, games, tattoos and candy. The Dark and the Family Fun Zone will be held Oct. 21, 22, 28 and 29 from 6:30-10 p.m. at Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge Zoological Park at 5263 Deer Springs Road in Crestview. For more information call 850-650-1880.

Hallows Hill

Check out this amazing Halloween extravaganza at Hallows Hill in Baker. There are many fun Halloween options to choose from including a corn maze, flashlight corn maze tour, hay ride, haunted hay ride, kids petting zoo and train, and the famous haunted trail. Most attractions are open Saturdays and Sundays from Oct. 1-Nov. 6. For more information visit www.gumcreekentertainment.com

Sweet Season Farms

During the month October, Sweet Season Farms in Milton is the place to be for good old fashioned fall fun. With activities such as a corn maze, pumpkin patch, hayride, barnyard animals to pet, and an extensive kids zone, Sweet Season Farms is a one-stop-shop the entire family will enjoy. Sweet Season Farms will be open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through November 6. For more information visit www.sweetseasonfarms.com.

Pumpkin Festival

Arnett’s Gulfside Trail Rides will be hosting their 6th Annual Pumpkin Festival over two weekends this month; October 22-23 and again October 29-30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The festival will sprawl across the 20 acre horse ranch in South Walton offering a pumpkin patch, hay rides, crafts, pony rides, inflatable bounce houses and more! Arnett’s Gulfside Trail Rides is located at 613 County Hwy. 393. For more information visit www.30ahorseback.com.

Rocky Horror Picture Show Screening & Costume Contest

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind night at AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar with this themed party Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. Dress to impress in your most appealing character from the Rocky Horror Picture Show and take part in the competition with $500 as the grand prize. Participants will also receive a free Rocky Horror survival kit.

Halloween Haunt

The Destin Commons will host a Halloween Haunt Friday, October 28 from 6-8 p.m. for kids and dogs and creepy crawlers of all ages. The night will kick off with a kids and dogs costume contest at 6 p.m. followed by face painting, arts and crafts, trick-or-treating and other fun events.

Pumpkinpalooza

The HarborWalk Village will come alive for Halloween Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. The two-day festival, Pumpkinpalooza doesn’t leave anyone out as Saturday hosts a live concert and adult costume contest from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday it’s time to bring out the kids. Sunday’s family events include a kids and pets costume contest, arts and crafts, and trick-or-treating in the HarborWalk Village beginning at 2 p.m.

Adult Halloween Costume Contest

This all-out Halloween party will be hopping in AJ’s Club Bimini on Oct. 29th. The party gets started after 10 p.m. with prizes awards to the craziest costume ensembles. The grand prize is $1,000 so don’t miss out on this epic party.

Destin Fishing Rodeo Final Night!

For Halloween fun the entire family can enjoy, come down to the docks for the final night of the Destin Fishing Rodeo Oct. 31st , you won’t be disappointed. Everyone from the weigh master and judges to the boat captains and anglers will be dressed in costume and having fun. Bring the kiddos and they can trick-or-treat along the Destin Harbor Boardwalk at all the vendors in the HarborWalk Village. AJ’s even has a special for the kids; if they are in costume, they eat free from 5-7 p.m. The night ends with a fireworks show.