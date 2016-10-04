Kids Fall Festival and Wagon Parade

This event is just for the kids, scheduled during a teacher’s workday this Friday, October 7th. This free event features arts and crafts, face painting, live music and games from 2-4 p.m. Then at 5 p.m. it’s time for the kid’s Wagon Parade. Each wagon is decorated in a nautical theme and kids can win prizes for the most creative “floats.” For more information visit www.ajsdestin.com.

Nashville Songwriters Florida Sunshine Tour

A free concert series, the seventh annual Nashville Songwriters Florida Sunshine Tour, will be held Oct. 7 and 8 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin. Songwriters will sing country’s biggest hits and share the stories behind the songs. Nightly concerts will be held at numerous venues inside The Village and will be staged progressively, so fans will have the opportunity to see all performances. Locations include Rum Runners, The Village Door deck, Graffiti & The Funky Blues Shack, and the Village Events Plaza stage. For more information visit http://www.baytownewharf.com/.

Emerald Coast Duck Regatta

Here is a fun event to help support Sacred Heart Hospital of the Emerald Coast. The 6th Annual Emerald Coast Duck Regatta will get underway Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include a kid’s scavenger hunt, free carousel rides, face painting by Abrakadoodle, and animal encounter with Nonie’s Ark, and of course the duck race at 1 p.m. The duck race will be more than 3,000 rubber ducks crossing the Baytowne Wharf lagoon to see whose ducks will make it across first! There are tons of prizes for the winning ducks. For more information visit http://emeraldcoastduckregatta.com/.

Fish the Days & Rock the Nights

The Destin Fishing Rodeo is still in full swing down on the harbor. This Saturday, Oct. 8, the HarborWalk Village invites you to not only take part in watching the fish come in from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but also stay afterwards to enjoy a night on the harbor with free live music by Waterz Edge Band at 7 p.m., a fire spinning show and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Emerald Coast Con

Dust off those Halloween costumes early, it’s time for the second annual Emerald Coast Con at the Emerald Coast Convention Center. This two-day event will be held October 8th from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and October 9th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Activities include competitive gaming tournaments for the Wii U, PS4 and Xbox One, a retro arcade and retro console room full of oldies but goodies such as Pacman and Donkey Kong and throw-back gaming stations, and don’t forget about the CosPlay contests and guest speakers. The entire event is a fundraiser whose proceeds benefit Arc of the Emerald Coast. For more information visit http://emeraldcon.com/.

30A Blue Crab Festival

The first ever 30A Blue Crab Festival will launch this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Trebeache in Blue Mountain Beach. Trebeache is one of the newest restaurants on 30A and to celebrate the culture, lifestyle and cuisine of the area, the restaurant dreamed up this festival. From noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday festival goers can enjoy live music, local art and of course as much blue crab as you desire. Entry to the festival is a $5 donation to the South Walton Artificial Reef Association. For more information visit http://www.30acrabfest.com/.

Dog Daze

Bring out your loyal four-legged friends this weekend for the Dog Daze festival at Liza Jackson Park in Fort Walton Beach. Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the park will be a haven of fun canine events. There will be a pet costume contest, a pet adoption tent, and several other booths and activities for both the pups and their owners. Cost is $3 per dog and free for humans. For more information visit www.FWBChamber.com.

Seaside Farmer’s Market

Ready to browse the booths of local bakers, farmers and crafters at the Seaside Farmer’s Market this Saturday? You will find everything from fresh produce to handmade soaps and the setting, in quaint Seaside right by the Gulf will be the perfect Saturday pick-me-up. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the downtown area of Seaside. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/seasidefarmersmarket/.

Grand Boulevard Farmer’s Market

Kick off the weekend right with a trip to Grand Boulevard to enjoy local vendors at the Farmer’s Market. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, you can peruse the booths and find fresh local produce, jams, salsas, breads and juices as well as unique gift items for friends and family. The Farmer’s Market will be held at 600 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Boulevard-Farmers-Market-282661901906484/?fref=ts.

Saturday Concerts

Blair Colson will perform at Edward’s Fine Food & Wine at 6 p.m.

Kendell Marvel, Bobby Tomberlin and Skye Claire will play at Rum Runners Dueling Piano Bar at 6 p.m.

The Dream Band will perform at John Wehner’s Village Door at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Concerts