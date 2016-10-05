Birthdays only come once a year, but for the littlest ones in your crew, they are the most important day of they year. Why not make this birthday one to remember and check out some of these fun ideas in Destin that the entire family can enjoy!

1: On the beach:

At first glance the beach doesn’t seem like the ideal entertainment for the little ones, but here are some ideas to help turn the sand and surf into a party paradise.

Beach Sand Sculptures: We all remember building sandcastles as kids, but what if someone came out and taught your group of youngsters to build a castle that rivals those in sand castle competitions? Beach Sand Sculptures can do just that with their sandcastle lesson that will include everyone at the party. For more information visit https://beachsandsculptures.com/.

Beach Bonfire: Some of the best childhood memories come from sitting around a campfire, so why not host a bonfire on the beach? 30A Beach Bonfires do all the hard work for you by bringing everything needed for a smores roast on the beach, all you need to do is bring the party! http://www.destin.com/booking/#30A-Beach-Bonfires/details/1656

2: At the Arcade:

Since the dawn of Pong, the first arcade video game in 1972, arcades have been entertaining children young and old and the trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Here in Destin there are a few different places to choose from when it comes to living it up at the arcade.

Fat Daddy’s: Step into Fat Daddy’s Arcade and the atmosphere will inspire the child inside of you to come out and play. With carnival music, countless prizes and about 100 games to choose from, Fat Daddy’s has something for everyone. And when it comes to party’s Fat Daddy’s has just the thing, Game Day Pizza located in the back of the arcade offers food both kids and parents will enjoy.

The Track: Although known for it’s go carts and miniature golf, The Track also features a sizable arcade in the center of the park. The arcade features classic skee-ball and grabby claw machines, and games such as The Fast and The Furious and Fruit Ninja, to name a few. And of course with all the other amenities offered at the track, why not party with the best of both worlds?

Destin Laser Tag & Black Light Mini-Golf: Almost hidden on the upstairs level of beach wear and souvenir shop Sunsations, Destin Laser Tag and Black Light Mini-Golf is a nearly untapped world of glowing fun. There are a few arcade games inside as well but the main event is the glowing fun of laser tag and mini-golf, a hit with the kids!

3: Take a Cruise:

When in Destin, hitting the water is the most logical thing to do and there are several boats ready to take on your crew of celebrating youngsters.

Pirate Cruise: The only pirate ship in Destin heads out daily with it’s crew of scallywags, and your little pirates can join in the fun too. Sail the Destin harbor and the Bay on the Buccaneer while the kids are entertained by stories and activities from pirates on board. There will be sword fights, water gun battles, and treasure hunts, and each group walks away with a complimentary flag and photo to commemorate the sail.

Dolphin Cruise: Kids of all ages will enjoy the chance to see dolphins up close a personal on a Destin dolphin cruise. Catch sight of these beautiful native marine animals jumping in the wake of the boat, or swimming in the clear waters nearby. A birthday cruise in Destin will be hard to beat in upcoming years! http://www.destin.com/booking/#Dolphin-Watch-and-Destin-History-Cruise/details/22

4: Ride a horse:

Want a little something different for your outdoor adventurer? Check out Arnett’s Gulfside Ranch. Birthday party packages at the ranch include bouncy houses, pony rides, venue and even the cake and catering if needed. For more information visit https://sites.google.com/site/arnettgulfside/.

5: Dance, Flip and Fly:

How about letting the little ones run off some energy in creative ways during their birthday celebration with a visit to a local dance studio or gymnastics gym? There are a few places in Destin that fit this bill, check it out!

Rise Dance Center: Whether it be a ballerinas dream or a hip-hop boogie, Rise Dance Center in Destin has the repertoire to entertain your free-moving munchkins. Choose from a variety of party themes and then kick back and relax as the kids show you their newly acquired moves. For more information visit http://www.risedancedestin.com/birthdayparties.

U.S. Gold Gymnastics: At U.S. Gold Gymnastics kids can jump headlong into a pit of foam squares, bounce on trampolines and bouncy houses, swing on trapezes and pretend to be an Olympic gymnast for the day. In addition to the fun and games, U.S. Gold also offers a party room for food and presents, and takes care of all the clean-up so mom and dad can just enjoy the smiles and laughter. Available for kids 10 years of age or younger. For more information visit http://destingymnastics.com/gymnastics-themed-birthday-parties/.

6: Race a Go Cart:

Before they learn to drive a car, almost every kid longs to drive a go cart. They get to experience the speed, the thrill and the fun of being behind the wheel, without the dangers of the road. So here are a few places for your thrill seekers to chase their speedy dreams.

The Track: Good, old-fashioned fun can be found at The Track with speedy go-karts, miniature golf courses, bumper rides, a kids country, and, of course, big thrill rides. The park features five go-kart tracks, eight kiddy rides, two 18-hole miniature golf courses, two thrill rides, two bumper rides and an arcade with more than 50 games and attractions. For more information, call 850-654-4668 or visit destintrack.com/.

Destin Raceway and Dune Buggy’s: One of the most historical, yet unsung local businesses in Destin, Destin Raceway and Dune Buggy’s originally opened in 1981. Today, the go cart business still operates two tracks — a sand track for the original off-road-style dune buggies, and a hard track for the NASCAR-themed go-carts. For more information call 850-269-0015.

7: In the Arts:

Abrakadoodle: Have an “Arty Party” with an educational art-themed party led by one of Abrakadoodle’s trained teachers. Pick a theme such as Party Pirates or Crazy Cakes and each child will take home a framed piece of artwork. For more information visit http://www.abrakadoodle.com/parties-and-events/ or call 850-424-5058.

Fired Up: For a fun art experience the entire family can enjoy, head out to Fired Up! in Seaside. Fired Up! offers the opportunity for budding artists to paint their own pottery and take it home the next day. For more information visit www.firedupseaside.com or call 850-231-3211.