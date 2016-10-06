It’s time to get up and go in Destin, but in a beach vacation town the first meal of the day should be an event to savor. We here at Destin.com decided to poll the locals and ask where they like to dine first thing in the morning. Here are the top 6 picks of local favorites from our friendly Facebook fans.

The Donut Hole

The Donut Hole is a staple in Destin, and for good reason, it has been the go-to breakfast restaurant since 1978.

“It started out as a small restaurant with a little bakery that didn’t serve much,” said Owner Dana Chandler.

But the few things it did serve, such as donuts, pastries and bread, made it so popular among locals that the restaurant eventually expanded to serve a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner. They have since added two more locations as well, one in Santa Rosa Beach that opened in 1989 and one in Inlet Beach that opened in 2014.

“I usually did the ole reliable Donut Hole which is always good but most of the time very crowded,” said Nic Neumann II.

Want to Go?

The Donut Hole in Destin is located at 635 Harbor Blvd. For more information call 850-837-8824.

2. Another Broken Egg

Another Destin staple that always seems to be bursting at the seams with people is Another Broken Egg Café. Established in 1998, Another Broken Egg was the second location for The Broken Egg Café originally opened in Old Mandeville Louisiana. Now the company has grown to franchise more than 60 locations in 16 states and is steadily growing. The secret to the restaurant’s success is it’s commitment to fresh ingredients, friendly service and an atmosphere of home.

“From the time you enter the front door to the time you leave the Cafe, you should feel like you’re on a relaxing vacation and as comfortable as you would be in your own home,” reads the company’s website.

Of course a great restaurant also has great food offerings and Another Broken Egg has an extensive menu to top the charts. With nods hailing back to it’s Louisiana roots you can find Creole omelets such as “Stan’s Mardi Gras” with crawfish, shrimp, Andouille and red peppers, or the Lobster & Brie Omelette, or for the more traditional southern meal there’s the Shrimp ‘n Grits, and the Classic Biscuit & Gravy. There is also a healthy side menu, as well as a brunch and lunch menu for those looking for non-breakfast options.

Want to Go?

Another Broken Egg Café is located at 979 Hwy. 98 E. For more information www.anotherbrokenegg.com or call 850-650-0499.

3. The Pancakery

As you might expect, The Pancakery has lots and lots of pancakes. The classic pancake is slightly sweet and has a hint of vanilla. There are pancakes filled with blueberries and with bananas, with chocolate chips and with bacon. The Big Apple tops the cakes off with apple compote (and a scoop of vanilla ice cream if you like). The Destinite is a combination of strawberries, banana and chocolate chips. An order of pancakes consists of two large cakes. Or you can get the Sand Dollar Stack, which is described as silver dollar size pancakes.

Of course, The Pancakery also serves other breakfast and even lunch options such as sizable omelets, crabcake benedict, waffles, French toast, sandwiches, burgers, wraps and lots more.

Want to Go?

The Pancakery is located at 960 Hwy 98 East, Ste.104. and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information visit http://thepancakery.com/ or call 850-269-0791.

4. Asiago’s Skillet

Asiago’s Skillet has quickly earned a name for itself in Destin. The locally owned and operated restaurant opened up it’s Destin location just this past summer and has already become known for serving up generous portions of southern style breakfast, and for it’s early morning hours of midnight to noon. So choose a slow morning specialty and take in a hearty breakfast or even experience the make-your-own Bloody Mary bar at Asiago’s Skillet today.

“Asiago’s Skillet is the BEST!” said Jill Halverson.

Want to Go?

Asiago’s Skillet in Destin is located at 300 Harbor Blvd. right beside Landsharks Pizza. For more information, visit www.breakfastfortwaltonbeach.com, find them on Facebook or call 850-424-4160.

5. The Breakfast Table

The Breakfast Table’s morning meals range from the standard eggs with choice of meat, hashbrowns, grits or fresh fruit and toast or a biscuit to the more adventurous Shane O’s bagel topped with hot turkey, hot egg white, melted pepper Jack cheese, avocado, fresh spinach, a kiss of mayo on a lightly toasted bagel with a choice of side.

The Breakfast Table also serves a delicious menu of sandwiches using Boar’s Head meats and cheeses. They have a “Harbor” reuben, rotisserie chicken and bacon, the “Raquet” club, chicken salad, a veggie panini, a carnivore panini and, of course, you can create your own sandwich.

Self-described as having a “harbor rustic theme,” The Breakfast Table uses old rods and reels as décor along with distressed wood covering the walls and old windows framing photos. It’s very cozy and inviting.

“I recommend the Breakfast Table Cafe it’s a very nice little place with great staff and very nice menu,” said Nic Neumann II. “The food and service was great and it’s not too expensive. The selections on the menu were a nice change of pace from typical breakfast items.”

Want to Go?

The Breakfast Table Café is located at 385 Harbor Blvd. For more information visit www.thebreakfasttbaledestin.com or call 850-460-7322.

6. First Watch

The newest breakfast joint in town, First Watch Café has hit the ground running serving up both healthy and indulgent foods that are farm to table.

“The food is all fresh, it goes straight from the grill to the table,” said Franchise owner Erin Durmond. “And the ambiance of the restaurant really adds to your dining experience. It’s warm, inviting and welcoming.”

First Watch Café truly makes the most of the first meal of the day, giving each table a whole pot of coffee, and making the experience as quick and seamless as possible as they strive for a 30-minute dine-in breakfast that still somehow does not feel rushed.

“I love the new restaurant, First Watch,” said Barb Beisner Williams.

Want to Go?

First Watch Café is located at 4427 Commons Drive East next to Publix and is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information visit http://www.firstwatch.com/ or call 850-460-9800.