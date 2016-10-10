Although Destin only became a city in 1985, settlers date back to the early 1800’s. The “World’s Luckiest Fishing Village,” as it’s become known over the years has quickly grown up and become a busy tourist destination, and although progress brings a wave of new development, there are still some pockets of Destin that hearken back to the good old days. Here are 10 places that prove old Destin is still alive and breathing it’s salty memories into the city.

The Destin History & Fishing Museum

If there is anywhere in Destin that will transport you back to the old fishing village of the 1800’s, it’s The Destin History & Fishing Museum. Life time local, Kathy Marler Blue heads up the museum as director, and will happily give tours and information to groups looking for an in-depth history of the area.

At the museum you can peruse old family photos and period memorabilia, check out old rods, reels and fishing tackle, see an original Siene net boat, the Prim Rose and learn about native Gulf fish from more than 75 mounted replicas.

Clement Taylor Park

Nothing says old Florida like sprawling live oak trees hung with Spanish Moss. One of the simplest parks in Destin, still holds that old time front porch feeling, Clement Taylor Park off of Calhoun Drive. In fact, Clement Taylor Park has seen many founding members of the Destin community as it once served as the site for the annual Founder’s Day fish fry and celebration.

Today the park, which sits along the Choctawhatchee Bay, offers a small play ground, several picnic tables under pavilions, a classic white gazebo that overlooks the water, a small boat launch for kayaks and canoes, and of course docks for fishing.

Destin Marina

A Destin staple since 1970, the Destin Marina is nothing fancy but has everything you need for a day on the water. The marina offers to launch, fuel and dock vessels for both locals and visitors and of course a marina in Destin wouldn’t be complete without fishing gear, so bring your poles and grab all the bait and tackle you will need to land your big catch!

“We have bait and tackle, gas and diesel, snacks, drinks, ice, and live and frozen bait,” said owner Chris White.

White is the third generation owner as the business has been handed down from his grandfather Bill Ming, to his father Skip White, and now to him.

“My grandfather bought this place in 1970 from a guy named Mel Mason who owned this property and a charter boat. It was just a little shack on the dock here then,” said White. “One of the hurricanes finally took out the shack so my dad and grandfather built this building we are in now in the late ’70s.”

Sure enough there are photos of the original charter boat, The Miss Destin, that docked at the Destin Marina hanging on the wall, and the simple, but charming bait and fueling shop will easily transport you back to the Destin of yesteryear.

Banana Bart’s

If you are looking for a souvenir shop that will remind you of the good ole days in Destin, look no further than Banana Bart’s, a bright yellow, blue and red old style vacation home on the harbor in Destin. The store first opened in 1985 as a kitchen supply store called The Nautical Chef, but over the years, owners Anne and Bart Coleman have transformed it into a time-capsule of eclectic goods and souvenirs. From local jewelry and art to pirate trinkets and t-shirts, you are sure to find a one-of-a-kind piece of Destin while browsing through Banana Bart’s.

Dewey Destin’s

Bearing the city’s name is a sure-fire sign that you have local roots, so you can be sure that Dewey Destin’s restaurants will transport you back to the early years of Destin with just one step inside the door…or dock.

“We opened Dewey Destin’s on the bay as a restaurant in 2001, but before that it was the unloading dock where the family had unloaded their fishing boats dating back to the 1800s,” said restaurant owner Dewey Destin. “We used to wholesale and process fish and retail bait products there. My grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather unloaded their fish there and would take the fish down to Pensacola and sell it.”

Today, Dewey Destin owns two restaurants, one on the bay and one on the harbor. Both locales have displays of old Destin family photos on the wall, and besides a hearty meal of local fish or shrimp, you can still purchase bait at Dewey Destin’s on the Bay, and the casual dining atmosphere lends towards boaters anchoring up, walking down the dock and just grabbing a bite to eat.

Harbor Docks

Established in 1979, Harbor Docks not only serves up local catch, but still operates as an active seafood market just downstairs from the main restaurant. Owner Charles Morgan launched the restaurant with little more than six picnic tables and two coolers, but today the local favorite spot boasts 230 seats and several different types of cuisines. Of course the restaurant serves up fresh Gulf seafood, but with several specialty chefs on staff, the menu also offers sushi, Thai and American southern comfort food.

Donut Hole

Just one look at the Donut Hole during the summer, and it’s easy to see that the bakery has made a name for itself. Lines pouring out the door and down the iconic front porch steps are a common site during tourist season, and the credit goes to 38 years of service in Destin.

“It started out as a small restaurant with a little bakery that didn’t serve much,” said owner Dana Chandler.

But today, although the bakery still churns out donuts, pastries, pies and breads, they have extended their menu to include full breakfast and lunch offerings.

“People are surprised to find out we have dinner,” Chandler said. “Our hamburgers are so good. We make our own buns, and the Mexican specials are just awesome.”

Back Porch

When it comes to iconic Destin restaurants The Back Porch takes the cake, or crab cake as it opened in 1974.

Besides it’s longstanding history, one of the aspects that makes The Back Porch distinctly Destin, is it’s helping hand in introducing fresh Gulf seafood to the public.

“We were the first restaurant to serve Amberjack,” said owner John Comer adding that in the early ‘80s, Amberjack was seen as an undesirable ‘trash fish.’ “Granddad first tried it at the seafood festival a few years after opening, and now it’s our signature fish,” he said.

Originally a two-story a-framed building on stilts, The Back Porch has seen a lot of change in its four decades. The top floor, once functioning as the owner’s living space, is now a dining area and bar, and the original kitchen space is now where the gift shop is housed. Today, the restaurant is able to accommodate up to 500 diners, and features three bars, including one right on the beach.

La Donna’s Hair Salon

As rare as it is today, generational family businesses are a gem when they can be found, and La Donna’s Hair Salon, located at 1021 Hwy. 98 East in Destin, is just such a place. The business first opened in Fort Walton Beach in 1965 and was passed from mother to daughter, and Donna Stuart is proud to say she is still running the place in her mother’s honor.

Although the business grew and changed with the style of the times, Stuart still has her mother’s original hair dryer chairs lined up against the wall, more for show now then for use.

La Donna’s Hair Salon first moved to Destin in 1985 in a small building right on the harbor and two years moved to it’s current location off of Highway 98 East.

“Back then, in 1987, this shopping center was a happening place,” said Stuart of the location. “The Chamber of Commerce was the big draw and Pasqually’s Pizza. The Destin Holiday Inn and Hawaiiki revolving restaurant was across the street and it stood alone. There was no place East to go. I would hope people would drive this far out of Destin to get to me.”

Rhodes Auto Repairs

Another longstanding business that has stood the test of time in Destin is Rhodes Auto Repairs located at 327 Mountain Drive. The auto body and full service repair shop has been in business for nearly 44 years, having opened in March of 1973.

A family owned and operated business, Rhodes is now in the third generation of operators with father Luther, son Scott and grandson, Spencer Rhodes all coming to work daily in the shop.

“Destin’s been good to us,” said Luther when asked about the longevity of the place.

“We’ve seen a lot of changes in Destin, and in cars,” added Luther’s wife Donna.

In the 44 years of business however almost nothing has changed by way of the building except a few new car bays were added about 20 years ago.

Now at the age of 76, Luther said he still doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

“I don’t know how to not be here,” he said. “I don’t do as much as I used to, but I do what I can.”