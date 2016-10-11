Wine Festival

Chautauqua Winery in Defuniak Springs, which specializes in muscadine wine, will host their 26th Annual Harvest Festival this Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 364 Hugh Adams Road in DeFuniak Springs. The free festival will include music, arts and crafts, food and of course lots of wine sampling. For more information visitwww.chautauquawineryfestivals.com or call 850-892-5887.

Baytowne Wharf Beer Fest at Sandestin

When: Oct. 14-15 from 6-8 p.m. Friday, 1-6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Baytowne Wharf Events Plaza, 244 Fisherman’s Cove, Miramar Beach

Cost: Tickets range starting at $30. On Saturday there will be more than 200 domestic and international craft beers available for sampling.



Explore The Outdoors Festival

Do you have a little adventurer in the family? This free festival is the perfect opportunity to introduce your children to the amazing local environment here in Northwest Florida. Live Oak Landing is hosting their 7th Annual Explore The Outdoors Festival Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their location in Freeport. Activities include fishing, kayaking, wildlife encounters, archery, arts and crafts and even some prize giveaways. For more information visit http://rvcoutdoors.com/live-oak-landing/ or call 850-267-2064.

Fish the Days & Rock the Nights

The Destin Fishing Rodeo is still in full swing down on the harbor. This Saturday, Oct. 15, the HarborWalk Village invites you to not only take part in watching the fish come in from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., but also stay afterwards to enjoy a night on the harbor with free live music by Bayou Saints at 7 p.m., a fire spinning show and fireworks at 9 p.m.

Watersound Origins Porchfest



With the motto, “Where porches become stages and strangers become friends,” this neighborhood festival will kick off this Sunday, Oct. 16 from 3-6 p.m. in Watersound. The idea is to stroll the neighborhood parks and front porches and get to know the real Watersound community. Bring a lawn chair and a cooler and enjoy local music, local food truck fare and a fun cornhole tournament all held in the neighborhood of 530 Pathways Drive in Watersound.

Seaside Farmer’s Market



Ready to browse the booths of local bakers, farmers and crafters at the Seaside Farmer’s Market this Saturday? You will find everything from fresh produce to handmade soaps and the setting, in quaint Seaside right by the Gulf will be the perfect Saturday pick-me-up. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in the downtown area of Seaside. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/seasidefarmersmarket/.

Grand Boulevard Farmer’s Market

Kick off the weekend right with a trip to Grand Boulevard to enjoy local vendors at the Farmer’s Market. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, you can peruse the booths and find fresh local produce, jams, salsas, breads and juices as well as unique gift items for friends and family. The Farmer’s Market will be held at 600 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Boulevard-Farmers-Market-282661901906484/?fref=ts.

Saturday Concerts

Blair Colson will perform at Edward’s Fine Food & Wine at 6 p.m.

Kim Richey will perform a live show at The REP Theatre at 7:30 p.m. tickets are $25

The Forrest Williams Band will play at Old Florida Fish House at 8 p.m.

Grape Drink will play at 9 p.m. at Graffiti & The Funky Blues Shack

The Dream Band will play at John Wehner’s Village Door at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Concerts